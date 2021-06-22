'Myst' Oculus remake hits PC and Mac this year, no VR headset required

Ready to buy yet another copy of Myst? After making its way to Facebook's Oculus Quest platform in late 2020, last year's "reimagining" of the classic adventure game is heading to PC and Mac. In a tweet spotted by The Verge, Myst series creator Cyan Worlds said it would release the game on those platforms in Q3 of 2021. What's more, you won't need a VR headset to play the remake once it arrives on Windows and macOS, with the release including full support for flatscreen monitors.

— Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) June 22, 2021

When Cyan Worlds announced the remake of Myst, it said the game would eventually come to other platforms. However, there's no word yet on availability beyond Oculus Quest, PC and Mac. The rerelease features updated audio and visual assets, as well as an optional puzzle randomization feature that helps mix things up. The $30 Oculus Quest version of the remake was generally well-received, with most reviewers noting Cyan did an admirable job of making the classic more immersive.