MyState (ASX:MYS) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.115

The board of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.115 per share on the 19th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 6.6%.

MyState's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

MyState has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 65%, which means that MyState would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 21.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 65% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.23. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. MyState hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 0.2% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think MyState is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MyState that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

