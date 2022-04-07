U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.53
    +3.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.09
    -0.42 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,831.62
    -57.19 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.51
    -13.43 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.44
    -0.79 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +15.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6540
    +0.0450 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9770
    +0.1770 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,689.54
    -26.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.12
    +9.46 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Mystery of alleged Chinese hack on eve of Ukraine invasion

Gordon Corera - Security correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read
Illustration of the chinese flag and a digital matrix
Illustration of the chinese flag and a digital matrix

Allegations of Chinese cyber activity as the recent conflict broke out in Ukraine have been emerging.

The details appear unusually murky but one western intelligence official believes the aim was espionage -and the cyber-attack may have been broader than previously reported.

The Times first reported that hackers, alleged to be based in China, began targeting Ukrainian websites on 23 February, the day before the invasion.

That led to questions as to whether they had advance notice of Moscow's plans and if their intention was somehow to support Russia.

A broad set of Ukrainian government and commercial organisations were said to have been targeted by hackers, including organisations linked to nuclear power.

It is unclear how far this activity was scanning for vulnerabilities online and how many websites were actually compromised.

But the aim looks to have been espionage - stealing secrets - rather than the kind of sabotage operations which Russia was accused of carrying out just before the invasion, and when it started.

The Times cited intelligence documents - but the Ukrainian security service denied they had handed anything over and seemed to downplay the revelations, adding to confusion.

Some analysts wondered if they were worried about antagonising Beijing.

On Monday, the Chinese embassy in the UK rejected the claim and described the Times report as "sheer irresponsible talk and not credible at all".

Russia targeted

But some western officials believe the story is even more complex. They claim the Chinese actors went on to target systems in Russia and Belarus, as well as Poland:

"Since late February, Chinese cyber-actors have been launching cyber-attacks against government and military networks in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus," claims one western intelligence official.

"Russia was observed to be a significant target of the recent Chinese cyber activity," they added.

The claim cannot be independently verified, although a number of researchers and cyber-security companies say they have seen some Chinese activity and are investigating.

There are other bizarre aspects: the attacks were more amateurish and 'noisy' than normal, it is claimed, almost as if the hackers were less concerned about being discovered.

And the alleged Chinese hackers, in a shift from normal behaviour, are said to have launched their campaign from Western infrastructure.

Normally, they would approach their target using servers and systems around the world. but in this case it was only from western systems.

"The scale, timing and targets of the operation indicate a significant departure," the western intelligence official said.

False flag

China has always dismissed accusations that it is involved in cyber-espionage and has recently been pointing the finger at Western governments, and particularly the US, over hacking into its networks.

"The targeting of both the Ukrainian and Russian targets was conducted in a non-covert way. One possible reason for this would be to try and 'false flag' the activity," the intelligence official explained.

So it is possible China was taking advantage of the conflict in order to spy, not just on Ukraine but also Russia, Belarus and other countries - but perhaps trying to do so using a 'false flag' - so that it could try to pin any blame on Western governments.

That is one possibility, but one which Beijing is likely to deny. Trying to understand what was really happening in this case may not be easy.

Recommended Stories

  • NATO unveils tech accelerator footprint, with plans for over 60 sites

    The technology accelerator will be a new NATO body, tasked to bring innovative civilian and military organizations closer together to develop cutting-edge solutions in the realms of emerging and disruptive technologies.

  • Russia suspended from human rights council after UN general assembly vote

    Two-thirds majority in favour as response to Moscow’s invasion of and alleged rights abuses in UkraineRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates A completed resolution vote tally to affirm the suspension of Russia from the UN human rights council is displayed at the general assembly in New York. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP Russia has been suspended from the United Nations’ leading human rights body as its invasion of Ukraine continues to provoke revulsion and outrage around the world. At a meeting of

  • Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said two days later that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers had probably been killed. "We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview, "and it's a huge tragedy for us."

  • Superyachts exist because the ultra-rich 'can’t figure out what to do with their money,' FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried says

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX and multi-billionaire, has taken an extreme, yet pragmatic view of how to spend the $20 billion in wealth he’s generated in just a short period of time.

  • NATO urging members to send 'heavier weapons' to Ukraine in fight against Russia

    NATO’s leader is urging its member countries Thursday to send “both light weapons but also heavier weapons” to Ukraine as foreign ministers are gathering in Belgium to map out the alliance’s next steps in the fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military.

  • Russia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedAs Europe prepares to join the U.S. in hitting the Kremlin with tighter sanctions for its war on Ukraine, there are plenty of signs that Russia is finding ways to prop up its economy

  • How Nvidia became a giant of the chip industry

    Nvidia is one of the most important chip companies in the world. Here's how it got there.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    If you're following the technology sector or even just the news in general, you've probably heard about the global semiconductor shortage. Chips are being added to more devices, an increase in economic activity as companies bounce back from the worst of the pandemic, and other factors are combining to create significant supply constraints. Business and everyday life will only become increasingly reliant on chips going forward, and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) has leading positions in key semiconductor equipment categories that will help it capitalize on this trend.

  • Mocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars Back

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days after the Ukraine war began, the ruble’s collapse was a potent symbol of Russia’s newfound financial isolation.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedInternational sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime sank it

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses following back-to-back sell-off

    U.S. stocks edged lower Thursday as investors continued to mull a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting that hinted officials were poised to intervene more aggressively to curb inflation.

  • Ukraine Update: UN Votes to Suspend Russia From Rights Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, but the measure garnered a substantial number of abstentions in addition to votes against. It was the first time a nation was suspended since a similar vote against Libya in 2011. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Watch: Lone Ukrainian tank takes on Russian armoured vehicle convoy – and sends them fleeing

    Footage captured by a military drone has revealed an explosive battle between a lone Ukrainian tank and a column of Russian armoured vehicles.

  • UK Officials Say Russian Troops Are Running Low On Supplies, Morale

    The Pentagon says Putin has achieved "exactly zero" of his objectives inside Ukraine.

  • Marijuana legalization: ‘Clearly this is what the voters want,’ expert says

    ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert Jason Wilson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about lawmakers legalizing marijuana through the MORE Act, federal taxation on cannabis companies, and the outlook on cannabis stocks.