Mystery 99% Stock Crash in China Cement Maker Linked to Margin Call

Bloomberg News
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- China Tianrui Group Cement Co. said a sudden drop in its stock last week triggered a margin call involving a major shareholder, explaining the dynamic behind a dramatic plunge that wiped out nearly all of its market value.

Most Read from Bloomberg

On April 9, about 133.1 million shares held in the margin accounts of the controlling shareholder — Yu Kuo Co., which is owned by Tianrui non-executive director Li Liufa and his spouse — “were forcibly sold in the open market due to the unusual price drop,” according to a company filing on Wednesday. The shares represented about 4.53% of the total.

That would also mean that around half of the selloff on the day was due to the margin call. Tianrui’s stock plunged 99% to about HK$0.05 as about 281 million shares, or a third of its free float, changed hands, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Of that amount, more than 80 million shares were traded during the final few minutes of the session.

The sudden and steep fall of its shares underscores the risks associated with Chinese companies that have a high shareholding concentration and are involved in owners’ margin accounts. The trading halt for the unprofitable building materials company also coincides with an unprecedented property crisis in the country that has caused stress among developers.

Tianrui said in the statement that its business operations remain normal. But share trading will remain halted while the board seeks to clarify more information, including confirmation from Yu Kuo on whether there was an execution of another 10 million shares of margin calls.

Yu Kuo is “seeking legal advice as to whether the forced sale was in compliance with all applicable laws as well as the terms of the relevant contracts,” according to the statement. “Yu Kuo will take further action as appropriate and necessary.”

The Li couple was once one of the richest people in Henan province, jointly ranking 168 on the Hurun Report of China’s richest people in 2010 with a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan ($940 million) for their ownership in Tianrui.

The company swung to a net loss of 634 million yuan last year, from a profit of 449 million yuan in 2022, citing the sector downturn and competition.

Other obscure companies have had to deal with dramatic plunges this month, including the shares of penny stock Xinji Shaxi Group that plummeted as much as 87%. More than a dozen firms with high ownership concentration could face near term margin calls, Bloomberg Intelligence estimated.

Hong Kong securities regulators only require substantial shareholders to disclose pledged positions if they’re related to an issuer’s financing, while those tied to personal debts can remain undisclosed, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s note.

Meanwhile, small-cap firms with pledged shares are more vulnerable to sudden price plunges as a mechanism in the city used to smooth out extremely volatile trading covers less than 2% of small cap firms’ fall.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Calls China ‘Xenophobic,’ Ramping Up 2024 Campaign Rhetoric

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called China “xenophobic” while highlighting the Asian nation’s economic woes, as he sought to make the case for US economic strength during a campaign stop in the swing state of Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainElon Wants His Money BackBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup

  • Elon Musk's pay-deal vote is the ultimate 'meme stock' test for Tesla, investor says

    The vote on the Tesla CEO's comp package will be an indicator of how central he is to Tesla's ongoing success, investor Roger McNamee told CNBC.

  • IMF Changes Rules to Speed Debt Revamps, Avoid China Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund has changed its process for supporting countries struggling with debt restructurings, a move aimed at avoiding recent delays widely blamed on China.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to

  • Walmart-backed Ibotta targets up to $2.7 billion valuation in US IPO

    It plans to sell 6.6 million shares of its class A common stock at $88 apiece, exceeding its earlier price range of $76-$84 apiece, Ibotta added. Increased buzz around artificial intelligence and hopes of a rebound in the U.S. IPO market from a two-year slump, buoyed by a possible soft landing for the economy have encouraged more tech companies to test the IPO waters. Ibotta, founded in 2011, provides a platform for brands to deliver promotions to customers and offer cash back rewards on their everyday purchases.

  • Traders Are Already Gaming the New Russian Metal Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- It took less than a day after the UK and US banned future sales of Russian aluminum, copper and nickel on the London Metal Exchange before traders had zeroed in on a way to make money off the convoluted new rules. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • S.Korea market watchdog urges companies to listen carefully to shareholders

    South Korea's financial watchdog chief said on Thursday companies should pay more attention to shareholder voices, as the government seeks to boost the domestic stock market by bringing in reforms to encourage higher shareholder returns. "I ask that companies listen carefully to shareholder voices and actively communicate with shareholders on their reasonable demands," said Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service. "I ask companies to actively share with shareholders as they continue to make efforts to improve shareholder value and build a sound governance structure," Lee said in a meeting with activist funds, representatives of listed companies and market experts.

  • Micron Poised to Get Over $6 Billion in Chips Grants in Announcement Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer-memory chips, is poised to get more than $6 billion in grants from the Commerce Department to help pay for domestic factory projects, part of an effort to bring semiconductor production back to American soil. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers

  • Stock market timing: What it is and why it’s so hard to do

    There are alternatives to timing the market like dollar-cost averaging.

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Beat the Market Today While ResMed and AdaptHealth Sank

    The company published some very good news from the lab, although it wasn't so encouraging for smaller rivals.