Mystic Medicinal in High Demand, Rapidly Becoming Oklahoma's go-to Dispensary for True Topshelf Craft Cannabis

·2 min read

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the switch was flipped for all dispensaries in Oklahoma to exclusively sell Metrc compliant medical marijuana, demand for Mystic Medicinal's product has skyrocketed. Mystic flower can already be found in Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Del City, Muskogee, Hominy and Cleveland. Over 36 dispensaries and counting throughout Oklahoma now carry Mystic's pungent as it is potent, sticky as it is stinky bud brand. Budtenders, dispensary owners, and patients alike have all fallen in love with Mystic Medicinal's flower, calling it the best they've seen in the state.

Mystic Medicinal, LLC | Craft Cannabis Cultivation | Tulsa, Oklahoma (PRNewsfoto/Mystic Medicinal, LLC)

"This is TRUE medicine." Vance Young, Purchasing Manager and Processor, Barn 66 Dispensary, Catoosa, OK

Lemon Granita, Knuckle Sandwich, Pineapple Trainwreck, Grease Monkey, Papaya Punch, Purple Punch, Durban Poison, Blue Dream, and Kashmir Cookies were the first Mystic strains introduced. Chocolate Gelato, Sour Lemon Cake, and Super Silver Haze are all coming soon, with strain exclusivity partnership opportunities available for market-savvy dispensaries.

"I can't wait for the Chocolate Gelato and Durban Poison. The Mystic Medicinal's Knuckle Sandwich is the best Knuckle Sandwich that I've ever seen by a long shot!" Jared Pendergraft, Product Manager, Nature's Kiss, Tulsa, OK

Between all of Mystic Medicinal's sativa, sativa dominant hybrid, indica dominant hybrid, and hybrid strains, Mystic is giving dispensaries and patients what they want. Craft cannabis strains grown to their full potential, rare Mystic exclusive strains, old school favorite Mystic classic strains, and a large menu with a variety of strains to ensure a strain favorite for every medical marijuana patient's distinct tastes and needs.

"Really enjoyed the bud structure, smell and terps." Mel, Owner Exotic M&M Dispensary, Tulsa, OK

Labs have come back showing THC levels ranging from 32% to 18%, total cannabinoid weight from 38.5% to 22.2%, and terpene mass from 2.82% to 1.23%. A robust variety of terpene profiles are present throughout the lineup that include myrcene, limonene, terpinolene, linalool, caryophyllene, nerolidol, bisabolol, ocimene, pinene, humulene, and cedrene; and while THCA consistently remains the primary cannabinoid found in all Mystic strains, Δ9-THC, CBG, CBGA, and CBD are all strong secondary contributors.

"Mystic Medicinal has set the bar at my shop for quality and patient-driven products. The Durban poison is my personal favorite for daily use!" Stephanie Pate, Manager, 918 Elevate, Tulsa, OK

Contact:
(918) 888-5238
mysticmedicinal.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mystic-medicinal-in-high-demand-rapidly-becoming-oklahomas-go-to-dispensary-for-true-topshelf-craft-cannabis-301660560.html

SOURCE Mystic Medicinal, LLC

