The myth of ‘greedflation’ is hiding the true culprits of rampant price rises

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13878321d) Bargains displayed at a store in London, Britain, 19 April 2023. The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation figures have shown a slight dip but remain above ten percent, from 10.4 per cent in February to 10.1 per cent in March. Food inflation prices remain staggeringly high at nineteen percent. UK Inflation remains above ten percent, London, United Kingdom - 19 Apr 2023 - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In February last year, the chief executive of a multinational consumer goods company told me inflation was far worse than anyone seemed to realise.

His firm makes dozens of products from thousands of ingredients, which are sourced from all over the world. As such, he had a pretty good overview of what is happening to prices across a broad array of commodities. And what he was looking at was giving him the heebie-jeebies.

When I asked him whether he thought prices were going to go higher than people thought or inflation was going to last longer, he simply replied: “yes”. To hammer home his point he said the cost of raw ingredients had risen so fast that his company would be unable to pass them on to the end customer in one go. Rather it would have to do so in increments over the next two or three years in an attempt to soften the blow.

He was far from the only business executive making such predictions. It seemed clear from talking to those on the frontline of the disruption caused by the end of the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine that inflation was not merely transitory and central bankers were about to be caught with their pants down. And so it proved.

Nearly a year and a half later, inflation is still rampant. The prices of some commodities are beginning to fall but those on the shelves remain stubbornly high. Some have suggested this is caused by “greedflation”, with businesses attempting to maximise profits by pushing prices even higher.

Various charts have been doing the rounds showing, for example, that the price of bread is not falling as fast as the price of wheat. However, this is nothing like as damning as people are making out. For one thing, they show the price of bread staying low for long periods over the past three years when the price of wheat was climbing.

When price rises accelerated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of last year, the corresponding increase in the price of bread was nowhere near as steep.

Story continues

Partly that’s because wheat is usually only 11-15pc of the price of bread. And, if the rise in bread prices didn’t mirror the rise in wheat prices, is it any wonder that the corresponding falls don’t either?

One thing about which we can be fairly certain is that shop prices will fall as quickly as possible; there are few more competitive sectors in the business world than UK supermarkets. The discounters are continuously and remorselessly gnawing away at marketshare. Tesco’s latest full year results showed that it had a profit margin of just 3.8pc; Sainsbury’s is 2.99pc.

Indeed, on Friday the former followed the latter in cutting the prices of its own-brand bread and butter. The UK’s biggest supermarket has dropped the cost of its most popular loaf, Tesco Toastie white bread, from 85p to 75p.

The price of Tesco’s own-brand 250g blocks of salted and unsalted butter has fallen from £1.99 to £1.89. Discounters Aldi and Lidl both announced matching price cuts last Wednesday.

This is not to say that supermarkets are paragons of virtue. On Monday, the Competition and Markets Authority suggested that the big retailers had been slipping through price increases under the cover of inflation. But this was for the sale of petrol and diesel, not groceries. Following an investigation, the watchdog said “indications are that higher pump prices cannot be attributed solely to factors outside the control of the retailers”.

The immense buying power of the supermarkets has also led to accusations that they sell many stables at below cost as loss-leaders to entice shoppers in through the doors. This practice can lead to farmers being squeezed. However, that’s almost the polar opposite accusation to claims of “greedflation”.

Michael Saunders, who used to sit on the interest rate setting committee at the Bank of England and now works for Oxford Economics, has crunched the numbers and says that, although there is some evidence of “greedflation” in the US, he’s not convinced it's happening in the UK.

If you exclude the oil and gas sector, which is a whole different story, company profits as a share of gross domestic product have fallen sharply in the past year and are now at their lowest level since 2009.

Food prices have risen by nearly 20pc over the last year, the biggest rise for several decades. However, according to Saunders, the bulk of this is the result of surging international prices for agricultural commodities and energy, rather than higher profits among UK food manufacturers and retailers.

The fact that recent falls in agricultural commodity prices has not yet led to lower food inflation “probably reflects the usual lags rather than profiteering”. And, of course, the length of those lags will depend on the products. For simpler items like bread, it should be relatively quick; for more complicated consumer goods, it may take a while longer.

Prices for food and soft drinks in the UK were about 7pc below the European Union average in 2020. UK prices remain relatively low for bread, meat, and fish (and high for soft drinks).

“While a range of factors affect relative price levels, including transport costs and taxes, in our view it's hard to see these figures as indicating excess profits in UK food retailing,” adds Saunders.

Why, then, does the myth of “greedflation” perpetuate? Partly it’s about perceptions. As Saunders says, persistent strength in core inflation relative to pay growth makes it tempting to assume that UK companies have been making out like bandits; if real household incomes are falling, it feels like someone must be benefitting.

And that erroneous perception is being exacerbated by some people who should know better. There has been much talk recently of Rishi Sunak giving supermarkets a dressing down. Retail bosses are due to meet the prime minister this week for crunch talks after Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, accused them of causing the “very big inflationary shock” behind the latest increase in interest rates.

Now why might the governor of the Bank of England, whose most important job is to ensure inflation is kept under control, be looking for scapegoats at a time when price rises stubbornly remain in double figures? Umm. The clue to that riddle can, I rather suspect, be found in the question.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.