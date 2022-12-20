U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Mythics, Inc. Awarded DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement Cloud BPA

·2 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc., an award-winning Oracle Service and Seller Partner of over 20 years, announced they were awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) at U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for cloud infrastructure hosting support. Mythics will provide Oracle Cloud infrastructure hosting support to the ICE Cloud, a multiple government cloud environment supporting more than 90 mission critical applications.

"This BPA further solidifies the growing confidence in Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure as the federal market searches for more value and security from their cloud provider and we are thankful for the opportunity to support the mission and look forward to helping ICE realize more value in their cloud services through the adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," stated Matt Perron, Mythics Vice President.

Mythics has supported DHS since 2004, providing Oracle products and services to all 22 component agencies. The ICE Cloud infrastructure hosting BPA is a 5 year BPA. This BPA will provide access to the secure, scalable, and cost-effective Oracle platform with Cloud infrastructure hosting services.

To find out more about the Mythics and DHS ICE award, please e-mail Adam Watson, Sr. Account Manager, at awatson@mythics.com.

About Mythics, Inc.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email MYTHICS-INC@mythics.com or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact Information
Amanda Noon
Mythics, Inc
(757) 748-3984
350868@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mythics-inc-awarded-dhs-immigration-and-customs-enforcement-cloud-bpa-301706868.html

SOURCE Mythics Inc.

