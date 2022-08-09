U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.75
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,832.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,195.75
    +12.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.30
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0209
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0450
    +0.0720 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,811.53
    +243.21 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.07
    +13.19 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.41
    -255.83 (-0.91%)
     

MyTOWN Shopping Centre welcomes exciting F&B outlets to its tenant mix and enhances its MyGROUND development

·3 min read

Strengthening its leisure, dining and entertainment hub

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTOWN Shopping Centre (MyTOWNKL) is excited to announce the addition of 15 new dining concepts to give its visitors more F&B choices. Some of the new eateries include TGI Friday's, Torii Teppanyaki, Chicago Chicken City and brand-new concepts like Gokan Maru, Canton Boy, Madam Croffle, Serai Café and Soyya. Shoppers will be able to enjoy a diverse range of food, covering both local and international favourites.

The dining area at Serai Café in MyTOWNKL offers a cosy space for its patrons.
The dining area at Serai Café in MyTOWNKL offers a cosy space for its patrons.

Commenting on the latest additions, Encik Mohd Azhan Che Mat, General Manager of MyTOWNKL said, "With the introduction of new eateries and lifestyle retail, MyTOWNKL is becoming the ideal meeting destination for our shoppers to socialise and connect in the city centre. We have recently signed over 15 F&B deals, and as of now, 6 tenants are open for business while the remaining  are expected to open gradually between August to November this year, which will significantly increase the attractiveness of MyTOWNKL overall."

Shoppers may visit Torii Tepanyaki, Chicago Chicken City, Madam Croffle, BananaBro, Bhai Jim Jum and Hadromout Express that are already open for service. Joining the tenant mix soon amongst others, are Serai Café, Gokan Maru, Bangkok Wasabi, Canton Boy, Soyya and TGI Friday's, which will be opening during the course of the year.

Serai Café is a new concept by Serai Group that creates a welcoming space for customers, serving comfort food in a cosy dining experience. MyTOWNKL will also be welcoming Canton Boy, offering pork-free Cantonese dim sums with a twist of local favourites, along with their signature chicken rice.

MyTOWNKL's redevelopment project that is over 150,000 sq. ft. brings life to the new socialising hub – MyGROUND, which was completed recently. Arnoud Bakker, Ikano Centres Commercial Director said, "The development creating MyGROUND aims to create more offers to shoppers and enhance our F&B options so there is something for every foodie!  We are continuously working towards improving our offerings and upgrading accessibility to our meeting place. Recently, we have opened a new drop-off at MyGROUND to create convenience to the customers especially for those who would like to visit the new F&B outlets and the successfully opened Decathlon, and access MyTOWNKL conveniently."

Located next to the MyGROUND drop-off zone, the all-new Japanese Yakitori restaurant, Gokan Maru offers a unique menu with private dining and state-of-art karaoke. On the other hand, Madam Croffle serves Bingsu and Croffle, which draws inspiration from Korea. Also, Torii Tepanyaki is opening its flagship outlet, serving better quality halal beef. These Japanese and Korean themed restaurants and cafes will entertain evening crowds gathering at MyTOWNKL.

Other very exciting dining options joining the tenant mix are Bangkok Wasabi and So Thai, both of which are located at the drop-off area. Bangkok Wasabi is opening its flagship outlet, fusing traditional Thai dishes and Japanese flavours. So Thai is skewed towards Thai street BBQ, featuring authentic Thai street food. Everyone's favourite American restaurant chain, TGI Friday's will also be opening their latest outlet in the city-centre, covering 4462 sq. ft.

Apart from the newly completed MyGROUND entrance, the Central Town drop-off zone between Starbucks and Serai that is currently undergoing an upgrade, will provide better convenience to shoppers while visiting MyTOWNKL.

Aimed at providing seamless connectivity, MyTOWNKL has a connected tunnel walkway to Jalan Cochrane MRT station, as well as access from the four major highways, including New Pantai Expressway (NPE), SMART Highway, KL-Seremban Highway, Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), and a direct access ramp from the Maju Expressway (MEX).

MyTOWNKL's Infinity 8, the first co-working space in MyTOWNKL has achieved a 100% occupancy stepping into the growing demand of flexible working spaces within a commercial environment.

These new additions will continue to strengthen MyTOWNKL's position as a leisure, dining, and entertainment hub in the city-centre to cater to various customer profiles including workers from neighbouring office developments, students from nearby schools and colleges and families living in the catchment area.

SOURCE MyTOWNKL

Recommended Stories

  • $15 French Fries and $18 Sandwiches: Inflation Hits New York

    NEW YORK — This was supposed to be a summer of long-awaited celebrations in the city, the return of a packed calendar full of birthday dinners and happy hours. But New Yorkers are confronting sticker shock everywhere they look, whether they’re shopping for barbecue supplies at the grocery store, ordering a beer after work or grabbing a late-night slice of pizza. While rent and the cost of Uber trips have reached eye-popping levels, rising food prices are among the most painful results of inflati

  • The Florida Mall to add four new stores in fall 2022: Quay Australia, Mango, Fat Tuesday and Tapville Social

    Two shops and two bars are headed to The Florida Mall this fall as demand for retail leasing accelerates. The mall revealed in July that prescription eyewear company Quay Australia and Spanish apparel and accessories retailer Mango will open during early fall. Both retailers were selected for their moderate price point, said Kevin Caulson, The Florida Mall’s general manager.

  • McDonald’s Customers Love Salads—Who Knew?

    Burger chain faces pushback after it lets franchisees shed the greenery. ‘Just please bring it back.’

  • New Vietnamese restaurant opening in Columbus as two sisters continue mother’s legacy

    Big Mama Vietnam Kitchen, named in honor of the co-owners’ mother, will hold its grand opening on Tuesday as the family opens their second location.

  • Save up to 50% off these pizza-making products

    Host the perfect pizza party with up to 50% off these handy pizza-making tools.

  • Texas barbecue restaurant manager says thief stole almost $3K worth of brisket

    A Texas barbecue restaurant general manager says that almost $3,000 worth of brisket was stolen on Thursday morning and thinks the theft was planned.

  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $545.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day.

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. Pfizer will pay $68.50 per GBT share, which represents a 7.3% premium to its Friday closing price and a nearly 43% premium over Thursday's closing price after Bloomberg reported that GBT had attracted takeover interest. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Pfizer was in advanced talks to buy it.

  • Trinseo (TSE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Trinseo (TSE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.39% and 3.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Newmark hires new head of workforce housing

    Tarter will be Vice Chairman and Head of Workforce Housing for Newmark and will be based in the Dallas office. He will specialize in the placement of debt and structured finance for workforce housing properties across the country.

  • Bitcoin Reclaims $24,000; AVAX And XLM Soar After Robinhood Listing

    Cryptocurrencies saw a broad uptrend on lighter volume over the past 24 hours. Trading was somewhat lighter at 26 billion compared to 30 billion the last time the coin hit the $24,000 mark in July, according to Coinmarketcap. Ethereum and other altcoins are also trading higher over the last 24 hours, indicating that the reversal from July's lows may be sustained if coins find key support levels and if volume gains some strength.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Buying Slowed in the Second Quarter

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Blue Apron loss narrows and revenue rises but miss expectations as orders fell, full-year outlook was cut

    Blue Apron Holdings Inc. reported Monday a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and revenue rose less than forecast as orders and customers dropped, and cut its full-year outlook, citing "persistent inflationary pressures." The meal kit company said net losses narrowed to $23.1 million, or 68 cents a share, from $18.6 million, or 98 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 64 cents. Revenue edged up 1.8% to $124.2 million, below the FactSet consens

  • ECB, IMF call on climate standard setters to align company disclosures

    A global standard setter for company climate disclosures should align with European and U.S. alternatives for easier implementation across jurisdictions and to avoid fragmenting information to investors, the European Central Bank and IMF have said. The Frankfurt-based International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has proposed global "baseline" reporting standards, which attracted over 1,300 responses just published. While widely backing the creation of global norms, many call for better definitions of key concepts, a longer phase-in, and stress the need for them to be 'interoperable' with standards being written by the European Union and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces Key Inflation Report; Covid Vaccine Maker Crashes On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after today's stock market action ahead of Wednesday's inflation report — the consumer price index.

  • Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans

    The Democrats' budget bill addresses some big problems: Climate change, energy security, health-care costs, tax fairness, budget deficits, and inflation

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Applovin Price Target Factoring In Macro/Sector Headwinds

    Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut the price target on Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) to $80 from $100 and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results. Given the ongoing weakness in the mobile gaming market, the analyst decreases his 1P-related estimates on consumer spending and in-app advertising. More importantly, with the announcement of the proposed merger of two of its most direct competitors, Ju could see an increase in competitive intensity. And from the standpoint of macro headwin

  • Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, reversing a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago when founders of the private equity giant ceded leadership to a new generation. The stock dropped as much as 6.3%.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanCarlyle CEO Resigns in Sudd

  • Oil Rallies in Choppy Trading Amid Iran Uncertainty, Thin Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in over a week during a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh US-Iran nuclear deal talks and the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought from White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futures to

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.