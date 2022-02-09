U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.69
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1417
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4970
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,039.91
    +205.86 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.69
    -13.17 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,450.91
    +166.39 (+0.61%)
     

MyWoosah Launches 3 Core Services as It Strives to Become the Uber of Childcare

MyWoosah
·2 min read


Artboard 1 copy 15
Artboard 1 copy 15

Roswell, Georgia, United States, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to delivering child care services and key education for youngsters, MyWoosah is the new name seeking to reshape the industry by catering to families and care providers.

MyWoosah offers three exciting primary services: MyWoosah Care, MyWoosah Drive, and MyWoosah Learn. All seek to give families and care professionals control of how childcare should work for each of their needs.

MyWoosah matches families with qualified care providers leveraging proprietary technology and a compassionate customer experience team.

MyWoosah Care is a traditional childcare service where families have access to dedicated care providers solely focusing on their needs. Every care provider is thoroughly trained, CPR and First Aid certified, and background checked.

In addition to MyWoosah's well-rounded services, the company emphasizes compassion so much so that their in-house customer experience team treats every family as one of their own.

For those that struggle to balance work and home life, they can utilize MyWoosah Drive. This service is the best solution for parents, whether they need drivers to safely transport children to their desired locations, such as drop-offs, after-school activities and doctor appointments.

MyWoosah has also introduced a new Learn service that seeks to provide parents with access to expert educators that create personalized learning experiences for each student and their learning style. Educators assist with core subjects such as art, linguistics, STEM education, and more!

MyWoosah Learn has been introduced to help students who find it hard to adapt to online culture due to the transition in education due to the impact of COVID-19. Their educators are patient, passionate, and determined when it comes to a children's education.

Whether your child prefers virtual or in-person learning, MyWoosah Learn’s educators create standardized learning practices based on your state's requirements so your child doesn't miss a beat.

The founders of MyWoosah utilize a pay-as-you-use model, which means families only pay for the services they use. And they are keen about putting people over profits.

Their care providers earn 45% more than the national average and have complete autonomy of who, when, and where they work while also having access to wellness insurance, job security, flexible scheduling, and more.

For more information about MyWoosah's services or to become a care provider, check out their website https://www.mywoosah.com/ or call 844-775-0775.

Whether you're a care provider looking for a new career path or a family who finally needs a breather, MyWoosah is here to help.

If you're a family ready for peace of mind, click here.

If you're interested in becoming a care provider, click here.

Follow and DM @MyWoosah the word “PR” on Instagram for more info by clicking here.



MyWoosah Drive Professionals
MyWoosah Drive Professionals
MyWoosah Learn Educators and Tutors
MyWoosah Learn Educators and Tutors


MyWoosah Trends-05
MyWoosah Trends-05
Work-Family Balance
Work-Family Balance


For the original news story, please visit https://publishedpr.com/news/mywoosah-launches-3-core-services-as-it-strives-to-become-the-uber-of-childcare.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Speedy Smart Sales, Media Name: Daniel Moon, Media Phone: 4258309887, Media Email: dan@speedysmartsales.com Media URL: http://www.speedysmartsales.com/


Recommended Stories

  • My son is now in prison. But I still owe $50K on the student loans I took out for him. Can I get relief?

    FIX MY WALLET MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Charlie Kirk’s plans for ‘America First’ school in doubt as contractor pulls out

    Founder of MAGA-promoting online learning academy projected it would earn $40m in its first year

  • Nonprofit provides financial boost to low-income health care students

    Springdale-based nonprofit Excellerate Foundation is working to give low-income and nontraditional students a leg up through its new program, Upskill NWA.Why it matters: The program is designed to help fill jobs in health care, an area of increasing need in NWA.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe program gives financial assistance to people pursuing careers in fields such as nursing so they don't have to split time between a job

  • What is India’s hijab row all about?

    The latest religious row in India has six 18-year-old Muslim schoolgirls at its center. In the southern state of Karnataka, protests have erupted in colleges and schools over the right of female students to wear the hijab. This is the latest flashpoint in a series of religion-fueled controversies that have, in part, come to define modern India.

  • The Crumbleys are back in court — this time facing witnesses to the Oxford school shooting

    The Crumbleys have a preliminary exam scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Rochester District Court.

  • White Chicago High School Teacher Fired for Using the N-Word in Class

    Mary DeVoto, who has worked as a teacher for 41 years, was discussing Native American history with high school students at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School and somehow the N-word snuck itself into the lesson.

  • India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests

    India's southern Karnataka state has ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days, its chief minister said on Tuesday, after protests erupted in response to some schools refusing entry to students wearing the hijab. Local media reported last week that several schools in the coastal city of Udupi had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students. Tensions have frayed further in recent days in Udupi and elsewhere in majority Hindu Karnataka as students with saffron shawls - typically worn by Hindus - thronged into classrooms to show their support of their schools' hijab ban.

  • White House blasts Florida GOP's 'Don't Say Gay' school bill

    The Biden administration sharply criticized Republicans in Florida on Tuesday for backing a measure that, if signed into law, would prevent discussions of gender and sexuality in the state’s schools.

  • Texas professor dismissed after recommending students mask

    A professor at Collin College says his contract won’t be renewed because he spoke publicly about the school’s COVID-19 protocols.Michael Phillips, who teaches history and wrote the book “White Metropolis: Race, Ethnicity, and Religion in Dallas, 1841-2001,” also received warnings from college administrators after writing an op-ed calling for the removal of Confederate monuments.Why it matters: North Texas has become a flashpoint in the national battle over free speech in public education, with a

  • Second Gentleman Yanked From School’s Black History Month Event After Bomb Threat

    Gregory Shamus/GettyVice President Kamala Harris’ husband was spirited out of a room in the middle of a presentation at a Washington, D.C., high school by his Secret Service security detail on Tuesday over “a security issue,” according to multiple reports.Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was unceremoniously ushered out of the event at 2:18 p.m., with one agent telling him, “We have to go,” according to a reporter with HuffPost.Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools, later told a p

  • Los Angeles nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft

    A Los Angeles nun and school principal who stole more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison. Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted to stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. U.S. District Court Judge Otis D. Wright II also ordered Kreuper to pay back the school approximately $835,000 as restitution, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

  • HP and Aspen Institute Announce Accelerator to Drive Global Digital Equity Solutions

    PALO ALTO, Calif., February 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - HP Inc. and the Aspen Institute on Monday announced a new global initiative to accelerate digital equity. Led by the Aspen Digital program, the Dig...

  • Wealthy Neighborhood Seeks Split from Atlanta, Leaving Parents in Limbo

    Caren Solomon Bharwani has lived her entire life in Buckhead, an exclusive Atlanta enclave known for stately homes set back from dogwood-lined streets and upscale shopping on Peachtree Road. Her kids have enjoyed Atlanta’s school offerings, including the popular International Baccalaureate program, and she’s formed tight bonds with educators providing services to her two children […]

  • Virginia Supreme Court dismisses school mask lawsuit brought by Chesapeake parents

    The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge brought by Chesapeake parents over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mandatory masks in schools. The lawsuit was brought by 13 Chesapeake parents — all of whom have children in Chesapeake Public Schools — and asked the state’s high court to issue an emergency order blocking the new administration from enforcing ...

  • Black History Month: A retired high school principal reflects on a changing system, county, country

    'I don’t think my kids thought of me as Black or white. I was just a good principal that loved them,' Taylor said

  • Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

    A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles. Former graduate classmates at Duke and Cornell, where he studied before becoming a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA in recent years, described him as inappropriate and creepy, with obsessive behaviors like sending excessive emails and text messages to some women that became harassment and, in at least one case, sexual harassment. Last week, a SWAT team in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page document and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA, prompting the school to cancel in-person classes for a day.

  • CMS again moves administrators from school after sexual assault investigation

    The district was embroiled in controversy after a principal attempted to suspend a girl who reported being groped in a school bathroom.

  • Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in Spanish

    Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in SpanishPR NewswireSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022The popular course offered on the edX platform, is now available in Spanish thanks to a partnership between the Universitat Politècnica de València and Linux FoundationSAN FRANCISCO, Feb.

  • In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class

    When the students were barred last month from entering their classrooms and told not to wear hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, they began camping outside the all-girls high school. The students began protesting outside the school gate and sat huddled in a group, reading their lessons. The school staff, which said the students were defying uniform rules, remained unmoved.

  • Yo Gotti Vows To Pay Tuition Of HBCU Student After Her Impressive Verse On His Single ‘Dolla For Dolla’

    Yo Gotti is giving a Clark Atlanta University student the opportunity of a lifetime.