MZ Group to Participate as a Sponsor at the 35th Annual Roth Conference - March 12-14, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced the company's participation as a sponsor of the 35th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 12-14, 2023 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The Roth Conference includes 1-on-1 / small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-led fireside chats, and thematic industry panels. The format provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management teams from approximately 400 private and public companies across a variety of growth sectors. The conference also offers attendees social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

"The Roth Conference is one of the largest of its kind bringing together institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, company executives and service providers," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "The conference has become a ‘must attend' event enabling hundreds of small- to mid-cap companies to sit down with investors and analysts at thousands of 1-on-1 meetings. The fireside chats and panels provide market insights with renowned speakers covering a variety of topics across industries. With several of our clients in attendance again this year, we are excited to be a sponsor and look forward to a productive event."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Roth representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) SPAC & IPO Advisory - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

