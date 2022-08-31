MZ Group to Sponsor Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference September 14, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 6th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference ("BIG6") taking place September 14, 2022 at the Yale Club in New York, NY.

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about MZ's full suite of investor relations solutions for private and public companies. Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference. The BIG6 Conference is an invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one and group meeting formats.

"In-person events facilitate strong connection and communication between management and investors, and we are proud to sponsor this year's BIG6 conference," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "The opportunity to network and engage in settings such as this increases the impact of the conference experience, enables more meaningful business interactions and improves value-add to our clients. We support the ongoing return to live events and look forward to catching up with everyone attending."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact you're your Lake Street representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations and Financial Media - targeted campaigns and financial media outreach; 4) ESGiQ™ Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service investment bank focused on dynamic, high-growth companies and sectors. Our research team identifies emerging secular trends and innovative companies best positioned to benefit. The Lake Street banking team provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America





