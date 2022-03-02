U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

MZ Group Sponsors Annual ROTH Conference March 13-15, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 34th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy and fundamentals in six distinct product and service categories: Investor Relations Consulting & Outreach, ESG Consulting and Software, SPAC Investor Relations, Financial & Social Media, Market Intelligence and Technology Solutions. MZ serves as a premier informational resource for institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, private investors, and the media which creates a dynamic audience and assists in diversifying its clients' shareholder base.

Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference. The annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact you're your ROTH representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations and Financial Media - targeted campaigns and financial media outreach; 4) ESGiQ Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President
MZ North America
Direct: 760-755-2716
thaberfield@mzgroup.us

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer
MZ North America
Direct: 949-385-6449
greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690992/MZ-Group-Sponsors-Annual-ROTH-Conference-March-13-15-2022

