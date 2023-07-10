N-able (NYSE:NABL) shareholders have earned a 53% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) share price is 53% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 11% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow N-able for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year N-able grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 53%. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 53% increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

N-able boasts a total shareholder return of 53% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 4.2%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). If you would like to research N-able in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

