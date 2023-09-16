N Brown Group plc's (LON:BWNG) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.2x in the Specialty Retail industry in the United Kingdom, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about N Brown Group plc's (LON:BWNG) P/S ratio of 0.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

See our latest analysis for N Brown Group

What Does N Brown Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

N Brown Group hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on N Brown Group will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For N Brown Group?

N Brown Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 5.3%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 19% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 7.2% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 4.8%, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that N Brown Group's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From N Brown Group's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

While N Brown Group's P/S isn't anything out of the ordinary for companies in the industry, we didn't expect it given forecasts of revenue decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the poor revenue outlook tells us one thing, it's that these current price levels could be unsustainable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for N Brown Group that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.