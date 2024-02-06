In-N-Out Burger takes next step toward opening in Timnath

In-N-Out Burger has filed formal development site plans for a new fast-food restaurant east of Interstate 25 in Timnath as plans for the first piece of Connell LLC's Ladera subdivision move forward.

Along with In-N-Out, Respite Care and a 130-room dual branded LaQuinta/Hawthorn hotel have filed plans concurrently with Connell LLC's ongoing subdivision review that will create development lots for the project.

On Feb. 13, Town Council will hold public hearings on the final plat that would create 12 commercial lots and two tracts in the development southeast and southwest of Weitzel Street and Swetsville Zoo Road, annexation for 184 acres for future commercial and residential development on the site south of Costco, rezoning the land south of Costco as regional commercial and a planned development overlay that would allow different land uses including single-family attached homes, rehab centers, kennels and other uses.

The annexation could be held up depending on the outcome of the April 2 municipal election where voters will decide whether to ban annexations of any land that has active mining permits on it until after reclamation is completed.

The 240-acre Ladera project includes land currently mined by Connell Resources.

According to plans, the proposed In-N-Out will be a single-story, 3,860-square-foot, Spanish-Mediterranean style building with a 1,600-square-foot patio and drive-thru with on-site space for 32 cars in the queue.

The restaurant operates with outdoor cameras and indoor monitors focused on the drive-thru lane so staff can respond if the line of cars gets too long, according to plans. When the restaurant is busiest, three grills will be in use.

When the drive-thru line reaches nine cars in the queue, employees are dispatched to take orders outside using handheld tablets. That sends orders to the kitchen faster than ordering off the menu board and, combined with the third grill, the "result is extremely fast and efficient food production with the shortest possible food wait times" and the shortest possible drive-thru queues, the company said.

Customers use the drive-thru during the opening of Colorado's new In-N-Out location in Loveland on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The restaurant is expected to take about eight months to build once plans are approved. If and when it opens, hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Between 10 and 12 employees will staff three shifts per day, according to plans, which are still in their infancy.

"Our team continues to make progress on a proposed site in Timnath," Mike Abbate, vice president of store development for In-N-Out, said in a statement to the Coloradoan in January. It is still in the development review stage, "so it's too early to say when, or even if, we will be able to open a restaurant there."

The Timnath In-N-Out would be the second in Northern Colorado. A Loveland eatery opened at 1450 Fall River Drive in November.

Respite Care files early plans

Respite Care, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit that provides overnight and day care facilities for children with developmental disabilities, has proposed a 19,000-square-foot, single-story building for up to eight overnight beds as well as homeroom, gym and sensory spaces.

The facility cares for up to 100 children with a maximum of 40 full-time and volunteer staff members per day, according to plans.

The development overlay is needed to change the definition of a care facility to allow for stays of up to 14 consecutive days, allowing caregivers to get a break.

Currently located at 6203 S. Lemay Ave., Fort Collins, Respite Care serves about 140 families per year in a two-story building that's accessible by an outdoor lift. A new building at Ladera would allow the organization to increase capacity and have a more efficient and accessible building, Respite Care Executive Director Kristi Briles told the planning board in July when it was evaluating the overlay amendment.

What's next?

Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Timnath's town hall, 4750 Signal Tree Drive, or via livestream. To view the livestream, visit timnath.org/live-stream.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: When will In-N-Out open in Timnath? What we know as of early February