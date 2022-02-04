U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

n- Heptane Market to reach a valuation of US$ 1,225.4 Mn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

n- Heptane Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global n- Heptane market is anticipated to expand at a steady 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

The growth of the paints and coatings industry, which drives the n-Heptane market, is being fueled by rising automobile production and rising building and construction activities. Rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry also will support the growth of the market.

n- Heptane Market Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 669.5 Mn

n- Heptane Market Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 703.4 Mn

n- Heptane Market Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 1,225.4 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

5.7%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021A)

44.2%

The demand for n-Heptane is also driven by the increasing number of regulations imposed on the use of solvents such as aromatic solvents and also boosting the market by increasing production capacity and plant efficiency.

N-heptane is often used as an industrial fuel, a cleaning agent, and a laboratory agent. Cleaner extracts are known to be produced with n-heptane.It has various advantages over dichloromethane solvent because of its comparatively nontoxic properties. In certain conditions, such as when employed as a solvent, the latter produces hydrochloric acid, which can destroy extraction equipment. Using n-heptane, this disadvantage might be easily overcome.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6547

However, the rising demand from various industries is boosting the market. N-Heptane is used as a paint solvent and rubber cement thinner in paints & coating industry. It is also excellent for oil extraction and solvent extraction. Jun yuan Petroleum Group produces a high purity (99.9%) grade of n-Heptane which is widely used in laboratories in the United States as a non-polar solvent, botanical processing labs, etc.

“Being one of the most versatile chemicals, n – heptane is known for its applications in the purification process of pharmaceutical products which is primary factor responsible for the positive outlook of n-heptane market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2032,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Growth of the pharmaceutical industry led to increase the demand of n heptane and pushing sales in the greater than 99% segment over the assessment period.

  • The global n-heptane market is likely to be dominated by Asia Pacific with China majorly driving the growth of the East Asia due to continuous growth in automotive, plastics and polymer, and adhesive and sealants industries.

  • By purity, demand for 95-99% is expected to surge at a 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • Sales of n- Heptane in the U.S. are anticipated to increase by 4.0% year-over-year in 2022.

  • China is expected to account for over 49.9% of the East Asia n- Heptane market share in 2022.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6547

Scope Of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, ANZ, GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Purity Type, Application, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Royal Dutch Shell plc.

• SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Sankyo Chemical Co. Ltd

• Hanwha Total Petrochemical Company Limited

• DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

• Mehta Petro-Refineries Limited

• Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

• Chuzhou Runda Solvents Co.

• Shenyang Huifeng Petrochemical Co. Ltd

• Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Brand Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6547

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants in the global n- Heptane market elaborated in the report includes Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell plc., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sankyo Chemical Co. Ltd, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. and many others. and many others.

Companies operating in the global n- Heptane market are focusing on increasing their production capacities to boost their market footprint especially in the emerging economies. Furthermore, key market participants are focusing on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations strategies to expand their global presence and strengthen their distribution network. For instance:

On February 2018, Hanwha Total Petrochemical Company Limited began with the production of normal heptane, which can be integrated into various products such as pharmaceuticals, transport, storage, etc. Normal heptane is a by-product of naphtha cracking. The company spent US$ 455 Mn on its Naphtha Cracking Centre in South Chungcheong province.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Galactoarabinan Market: Galactoarabinan is a natural polysaccharide having molecular formula C20H36O14 and molecular weight of 500.5g/mol.

Zeolite Adsorbents Market: With increasing environmental rules & regulations and health concern, adoption of zeolite adsorbents is become beneficiary for end user industries.

Plug In Power Meter Market: Plug in power meter is an electrical device used to measure and analyze power consumption by any electrical device.

Explosive Chargers Market: Explosive Chargers is a type of heavy equipment which is mainly utilized for transport and charge explosives safely and efficiently in multiple developments and production applications such as mining and tunneling.

Thioglycolic Acid Market: Thioglycolic acid, also known as mercaptoacetic acid is a high-performance chemical containing mercaptan and carboxylic acid functionalities. Thioglycolic acid is a colorless liquid with strong, typical mercaptan odor.

Fly Ash Market: Fly ash is the finely divided residue obtained as a by-product from the combustion of pulverized coal in electric power generation plants. Fly ash can be produced by coal-fired electric and steam generating plants.

Colourless Polyimide Films Market: The growing demands for colourless polyimide films from applications such as flexible displays, flexible solar cells, and flexible printed circuit boards, among others, is expected to drive the colourless polyimide films market.

Silver Nanowires Market: Over the decade, nanotechnology experiencing significant growth in the global market owing to increasing adoption of electronics and solar energy technology based products.

Plastic Pigments Market: Plastic Pigments are insoluble inorganic or organic particles added to the polymer base to give a desired color to the plastic or functional benefits the plastic.

Poly Cotton Fabric Market: A growing trend of wearing slim-fit, breathable attire for sport activities and recreation purposes is a key driver for the growth of the poly cotton fabric market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/n-heptane-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/n-heptane-market



