In-N-Out hopes to expand to every state in the Pacific Northwest with Washington location

In-N-Out Burger is hoping to expand to the state of Washington, the company told USA TODAY on Friday.

Though In-N-Out has been in Oregon for nearly 10 years, it only expanded into Idaho in December, USA TODAY previously reported.

The company filed a development application for a location in Washington soon after, Mike Abbate, vice president of store development at In-N-Out, told USA TODAY. "However, it is still very early in the development process."

The target city for the new site is Ridgefield, just north of Vancouver in Clark County. Construction will take eight to nine months once the building permit is in place, Abbate said. An opening date has not been announced.

The company is "hopeful for a positive outcome," Abbate said, as it works with the city in pursuit of permits and approvals.

City comments on In-N-Out coming to town

Ridgefield is "working closely with In-N-Out to ensure they are not only creating enough queuing spaces to avoid backups onto roads, but also that the design of the building will be unique, high-quality and complimentary to Ridgefield," City Manager Steve Stuart told KOIN-TV.

In-N-Out’s effort to move into the Portland area was denied in 2022, the outlet reported. The company has filed an appeal.

Where else is In-N-Out opening next?

Two stores will open in the company's Southern California backyard, one in Redlands and one in Sylmar, USA TODAY previously reported.

In-N-Out announced that it will be expanding to New Mexico soon, as well, but did not provide details on a location or opening date, though it hopes to be in place by 2027, according to an Instagram post.

Future In-N-Out locations

In-N-Out Burger's signature Double-Double Burger and french fries.

1860 South Milton Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86001

1977 N. 1200 W. Layton, UT 84041

3520 City Blvd E. Orange, CA 92868

1700 East Ventura Blvd. Oxnard, CA 93036

1301 W. Lugonia Ave. Redlands, CA 92373

13864 Foothill Blvd. Sylmar, CA 91342

