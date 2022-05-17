U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,064.63
    +56.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,557.92
    +334.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,919.80
    +257.01 (+2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.60
    +32.18 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.45
    +0.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0093 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9730
    +0.0960 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2456
    +0.0132 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6730
    +0.6200 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,694.49
    +894.09 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.13
    +448.45 (+184.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.38
    +49.58 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

N. Ireland's DUP give cautious welcome to UK's post-Brexit trade plan

·1 min read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said that he would take a "graduated and cautious approach" on UK's planned legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal.

"We hope to see progress on a bill in order to deal with these matters in days and weeks, not months. And as the legislation progresses, we will take a graduated and cautious approach," Donaldson told parliament on Tuesday.

He initially welcomed the planned legislation, describing it as "decisive action". (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)

