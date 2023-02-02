U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

N-iX Expands to Latin America and Opens R&D office in Colombia

·2 min read

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a leading software development service company, expands its global presence to Latin America and opens a delivery center in Medellín, Colombia. The new office is the company's seventh global delivery location in addition to its operations in Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Sweden, the USA, and Malta.

With over 150,000 tech professionals and 15,000+ tech graduates annually, Colombia is a vibrant tech hub and an attractive destination for growing businesses like N-iX.

"We follow our general business development strategy of global presence and align it with the global IT market trends we observe. By bringing our 20+ years of expertise to a new region, we will help businesses work even more effectively in this convenient and thriving destination. This can benefit both new and existing N-iX clients,"
Yuriy Kushla, N-iX VP Delivery and Head of Сorporate Development in Latin America.

N-iX serves a number of global businesses and Fortune 500 leaders, many of whom are based in the USA. The company helps them build innovative digital products, modernize existing systems, and more. Presence in the region will allow N-iX to offer even more value-added services to its partners.

Erika Gutierrez, N-iX Delivery Location Director in Colombia, shares: "N-iX expansion to Colombia allows us to access a highly qualified and fast-growing IT talent pool who can benefit from multiple possibilities and challenges that we offer thanks to our wide client portfolio and strong software engineering solutions expertise. We are already hiring and building up our teams; you can grow with us, too!"

By the end of 2023, N-iX plans to hire around 60 Colombian specialists, who will join its team of over 2,000 talents the company currently has on board. And in the next few years, N-iX plans to scale its Latin American division within the annual 30% growth rhythm that the company has been demonstrating during the last several years.

About N-iX: 
N-iX is a global software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products.

With more than 2,000 professionals and over two decades of experience, N-iX offers expert solutions in software engineering, cloud, data analytics, embedded software, IoT, machine learning, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, telecom, retail, to name a few.

For more information, visit n-ix.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/n-ix-expands-to-latin-america-and-opens-rd-office-in-colombia-301737692.html

SOURCE N-iX

