New Jersey Governor Makes Personal Appeal to Trump for Direct Aid

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he had a “good private conversation” with Donald Trump and the president indicated that direct state cash assistance may be coming.

The state’s emergency management office has distributed more than 10 million pieces of personal-protection equipment, Murphy said. It’s nowhere near what the state needs to do more widespread swabbing, he said.

As New Jersey sees signs of a slowdown in the new coronavirus outbreak, it needs money for “people, manpower and technology,” Murphy said. “A solid testing regime will be critical -- essential -- in our reopening strategy.”

The state reported an additional 177 deaths from the new coronavirus. Last week, fatalities increased by more than 300 for four straight days. Cases climbed by 3,528, to 88,806, the 14th straight day of an increase of less than 10%.

