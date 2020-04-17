N.J. Shows Slowing Virus-Case Rate While Deaths Double in Week

(Bloomberg) --

New Jersey is showing signs of slowing the coronavirus outbreak, even as fatalities have doubled in a week.

The state reported 3,250 new positive results, for a total of 78,467 since the beginning of March. Daily increases have been less than 10% for eleven straight days. Between March 15 and 30, increases were between 20% and 82% each day.

“We’re flattening the curve, there’s no doubt about it,” Governor Phil Murphy said Friday at a press briefing.

Murphy also reported an additional 322 fatalities, the fourth day of more than 300 deaths. Fatalities now total 3,840, up from 1,932 on April 10.

The state attorney general’s office will begin issuing temporary licenses to foreign-licensed physicians, making New Jersey the first U.S. state to do so, Murphy said.

