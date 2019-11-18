N.Korea says will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return - KCNA

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea will not offer anything for U.S. President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on its state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was "useless to itself", said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump's message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter.

"If the U.S. does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy," the KCNA statement said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)