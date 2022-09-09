N.W. Fulcher Limited Acquires Common Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp.

Nova Leap Health Corp.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N.W. Fulcher Limited (“Fulcher”) announces that it has acquired 4,714,285 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap”), with its head office at 3006-7071 Bayers Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3L 2C2, representing approximately 5.47% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Fulcher is owned and controlled by Wayne Fulcher.



On September 8, 2022, Fulcher acquired 4,714,285 Common Shares pursuant to a non-brokered private placement at a subscription price of $0.35 per share (the “Transaction”).

Before the Transaction, Fulcher, its joint actor WF Holdings Limited, and Wayne Fulcher owned and controlled 12,456,409 Common Shares representing 15.71% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, Fulcher, Wayne Fulcher, and WF Holdings Limited own and control 17,170,694 Common Shares or 19.94% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The purpose of the Transaction was for investment purposes. Fulcher and its joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of securities of Nova Leap, depending on market and other conditions.

CONTACT: Further details on the information above concerning Fulcher may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap Health Corp. at cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com



