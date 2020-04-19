(Bloomberg) --

U.S. fatalities doubled in the past week as the outbreak in New York may have begun “a descent.” President Donald Trump said a deal is near on additional aid for small businesses.

The outbreak could be easing in Europe as hard-hit Italy, Spain and France reported the smallest increases in fatalities in weeks.

The top executive of Nevada casino operator Wynn Resorts is pushing for an early reopening. Oil fell to an 18-year low as the virus choked demand. U.S. stock futures retreated in early Asia trading Monday.

Key Developments

Virus Tracker: Cases near 2.4 million; deaths exceed 165,000Health experts challenge U.S. testing goalsBig companies tap small-business fundRich Americans activate pandemic escape plansChina faulted by Trump, aides over response transparencyRussians hoarded cash ahead of lockdown

Trump Says Deal ‘Close’ on Business Aid (6:30 a.m. HK)

Trump said talks between the White House and Democrats in Congress are near an agreement that would add cash to a program aimed at helping small businesses.

“I think we’re getting close to a deal,” Trump said at the White House. “Very good negotiations are going on right now.” The president suggested an announcement could come Monday.

Democratic leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are talking about a plan to add funds for a loan program aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat, and provide funds for hospitals.

California Cases Increase (6:20 a.m. HK)

California reported 94 new deaths Sunday, marking an increase after Governor Gavin Newsom said the state may not be close to loosening measures imposed to curb the spread.

The state also added 1,370 cases. The daily numbers were derived by subtracting Saturday’s data from those provided Sunday by the state. Newsom reported 87 new deaths on Saturday, saying the state isn’t “out of the woods” despite some improving signs.

G-20 Finds ‘Systemic Weaknesses’ (5:20 p.m. NY)

Health ministers from the Group of 20 leading economies said Covid-19 “has highlighted systemic weaknesses” in health readiness worldwide. The officials commented in a communique issued from Riyadh after a teleconference hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Ministers “addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness,” they said.

Not mentioned was the World Health Organization, less than a week after Trump said he’s temporarily halting U.S funding for the Geneva-based agency.

Total U.S. Deaths Double From Week Earlier (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. cases increased 5.6% from Saturday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That’s higher than the average daily increase of 4.8% over the past week.

New York had the largest number of confirmed cases after a 3% increase from the previous day. North Dakota experienced a 20% increase. Eight states had fewer than 1,000 cases.

But viewed over a week, total U.S. deaths rose to 41,379, which is more than double the total a week ago, according to the data.

Deaths rose 21% in Minnesota, 20% in Pennsylvania and more than 10% in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Maine, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

WHO Says Epidemic Won’t End as Steps Ease (3 p.m. NY)

Social restrictions imposed to curb the virus must be eased in phases and don’t spell the end of the epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“It’s just the beginning of the next phase,” he said at a virtual meeting of G-20 health ministers. WHO will publish its second response plan with an estimate of resources required for the next phase.

New Deaths, Cases Decline in N.Y. (2:30 p.m.)

Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York appeared to be “on the other side” of the outbreak. The state reported 507 new deaths, the lowest daily toll since April 6. Total new cases and hospitalizations also dropped.

“If this trend holds, we are past the high point,” Cuomo said. “Right now we are on a descent.” But he cautioned “we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”

The governor also said that New York will begin an aggressive program to test for antibodies.

