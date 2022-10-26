U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

N2Growth Expanding Search & Leadership Advisory Operations Into Saudi Arabia

N2Growth
·2 min read

New Location Opens in Saudi Arabia, Bolstering the Firm's Presence in the GCC Region

Featured Image for N2Growth

Featured Image for N2Growth
Featured Image for N2Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today its expansion to Saudi Arabia with the appointment of Waleed Al Ahmadi as Managing Partner. Headquartered in Khobar EP, Mr. Al Ahmadi will be responsible for the firm's operations in Saudi Arabia and neighboring GCC countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth.

Kelli Vukelic, CEO, said, "Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly and we are acutely aware of the challenges facing clients in the region, and leadership challenges are at the core of Saudi Arabia's 2030 plan for the future. We added Waleed Al Ahmadi and his team to support our clients. Leadership, coupled with Mr. Al Ahmadi's expansive professional experience, will allow N2Growth to support clients while addressing these challenges head-on."

Before N2Growth, Waleed was the Managing Director of Change Actions and Managing Partner for Signium. His expertise lies in human resource transformations, organizational design, executive coaching, leadership development, communications, capability assessment, and talent management. He is also a certified AIM instructor and has experience with different Change Management and HR methodologies.

Waleed is also a member of Al Jaber Holding NRC and Head of Al Jaber Financing NRC; he is responsible for recommending, interviewing, and selecting executive leadership roles based on SAMA's specifications and the organizational strategy requirements.

Waleed Al Ahmadi, Managing Partner, said, "There is no doubt that this expansion would bring great outcomes. As the Managing Partner of this venture, I foresee the potential of enrichment in leadership acquisition and development through N2Growth. I look forward to bringing a great impact in the GCC region with the spring up of this great scheme."

N2Growth's expansion into Saudi Arabia follows the recent news of establishing a presence in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil, solidifying the firm's commitment to serving our global clients and enabling greater access to premiere executive talent and leadership advisory services.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm consistently ranked in the Top 10 of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms by Forbes. N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. You can find more information about the firm at www.n2growth.com.

Contact Information:
Dan Evans
Chief Marketing Officer
press@n2growth.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


