N2MIS, a Constellis Company Joint Venture, Wins $592M Protective Services Contract at Los Alamos National Laboratory

·2 min read

The company will deliver force protection for the Department of Energy Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, NM.

HERNDON, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis joint venture Northern New Mexico Integrated Security (N2MIS) was awarded a $592 million five-year contract for protective services. N2MIS was selected by Triad National Security, LLC (Triad), the Maintenance and Operations provider for the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Triad awarded the contract on July 13, 2022, and services will commence on October 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellis)

The N2MIS Joint Venture consists of Centerra Group, a Constellis company, and Tsay Construction and Services. N2MIS provides a highly experienced and qualified team, ensures continuity of service, improves tribal participation and economic opportunities for Native Americans, and continues our long-term investment in the LANL mission, global security concerns, and the communities we serve.

N2MIS will provide protective force and training at LANL, working with Triad to ensure mission success and protection of critical assets with strategic national importance. The new contract includes a five-year base with two one-year options, reaffirms long-term commitment, and maintains the company's long-standing DOE portfolio.

"We are proud to partner with Tsay to continue our work supporting the U.S. Government and the Department of Energy," said Gerard "Jerry" Neville, President of North American Operations at Constellis. "Constellis companies have supported DOE for the past six decades, and we are excited to provide a highly-trained protective force at LANL."

"As a global leader providing high-end security services, N2MIS will be part of the Constellis enterprise that provides a full spectrum of turnkey security solutions to our customers," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are honored Triad has given us the opportunity to secure LANL's mission with the Department of Energy."

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training, and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/n2mis-a-constellis-company-joint-venture-wins-592m-protective-services-contract-at-los-alamos-national-laboratory-301592428.html

SOURCE Constellis

