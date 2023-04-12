N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for N2N Connect Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM17m ÷ (RM308m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, N2N Connect Berhad has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured N2N Connect Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for N2N Connect Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at N2N Connect Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, N2N Connect Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 6.8% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for N2N Connect Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 43% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

