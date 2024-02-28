N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 29th of March. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for N2N Connect Berhad

N2N Connect Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by N2N Connect Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 78% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.4% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 81% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.03 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.0% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

N2N Connect Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. N2N Connect Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 0.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While N2N Connect Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think N2N Connect Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for N2N Connect Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is N2N Connect Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.