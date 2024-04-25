N2N Connect Berhad's (KLSE:N2N) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

With its stock down 8.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on N2N Connect Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for N2N Connect Berhad is:

4.7% = RM14m ÷ RM293m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

N2N Connect Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.7% ROE

As you can see, N2N Connect Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Accordingly, N2N Connect Berhad's low net income growth of 2.4% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that N2N Connect Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about N2N Connect Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is N2N Connect Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (that is, the company retains only 47% of its income) over the past three years for N2N Connect Berhad suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, N2N Connect Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on N2N Connect Berhad. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. In brief, we think the company is risky and investors should think twice before making any final judgement on this company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for N2N Connect Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

