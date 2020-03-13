n8n, a 'fair code' workflow automation platform, raises seed from Sequoia as VC firm steps up in Europe

When concerns about the novel coronavirus -- and subsequent changes in activity -- are not bringing productivity to a halt (and perhaps especially in times of needing to be as efficient as possible), one of the bigger IT trends has been a push to streamline how people work by creating better integrations between the different apps that they use. Today, a startup out of Berlin, Germany is announcing seed funding to help it enter the fray of those that are helping make those integrations happen seamlessly and more reliably.

n8n, a Berlin-based company that has built a "fair code" workflow automation platform to let developers quickly integrate any of the apps that they use to work together automatically -- from standard third-party APIs to internal tools created by developers themselves -- has picked up a seed round of $1.5 million to continue building out its service, and specifically to introduce its first commercial elements after announcing its existence last October and meeting an unexpected surge of interest.

"I was surprised, but it seems like people were waiting for me," Jan Oberhauser, n8n's founder and CEO, said in an interview, who added that n8n has picked up "a lot of traction" so far.

The investment is being co-led by UK's firstminute Capital and Sequoia, with participation also from Runa Capital, Tiny VC and System.One, as well as Kevin Hartz, co-founder of Eventbrite & Xoom, Ilkka Paananen, co-founder of Supercell, and Nan Li and Daniel Liem of Obvious Ventures (individually, not via Obvious).

Within that pretty impressive list, investment represents a significant step in particular for Sequoia, as it is the storied firm's first seed investment in Germany amid a much bigger push into the region. The Silicon Valley VC has been quietly putting down roots in the European market over the last several months, including scouting for talent and local deals. The first hire in that process was announced this week: Luciana Lixandru, poached after years at Accel, is the firm's first European partner, but for now this isn't extending to raising a local fund.

"We’re not launching any funds in Europe at this time," a source close to Sequoia told TechCrunch. "We are continuing to invest [in Europe] out of the US fund."

There are a number of other firms, startups as well as much bigger outfits, that have identified the opportunity for making tools to help developers and others who are less technical to stitch together disparate apps. They include other startups like Zapier, RapidAPI, and Tray.io, as well as companies that have well and truly transitioned out of the startup phase of life, such as MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce for the princely sum of $6.5 billion).

Oberhauser is well aware of all of these, because he is a developer himself who has tried them all -- and found them all lacking, for a number of reasons. Either they were too pricey, or not flexible or robust enough to use in the wide variety of niche applications that he was using in his previous life in film production, or required a ton of reading of arcane documentation, or lacked the ability to scale or operate on his own company's infrastructure rather than in the cloud. His answer was to build n8n, first for his own purposes and then to consider how it might be something that could be turned into a service for others.

One of the unique things about n8n is that it's not "open source" per se, but is built on a model that is somewhat akin to it that is referred to as "fair code".

The idea here, as laid out in this essay, is to take some of the free and flexible aspects of building (and third-party developers building upon) open source, while also trying to create a model that lets the original developer of the code make money off of it -- either by offering services around it (similar to the kind of integration and other work that has sprouted around open source) -- or, indeed, by charging for it when the user passes a certain size, or wants to use it in a different format, such as on a SaaS model.

Oberhauser is not only a user of fair code, but has become something of a pioneering entrepreneur in the space, also helping to run a site, appropriately called Fair-Code.io to encourage more fair code developers.

