N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask and Medical Masks Market Global Share Insights 2022: Top Countries Data - Future Growth Developments, Business Plans and Forecast to 2029

The global ” N95 grade medical protective mask market ” is set to experience an exceptional growth owing to the increasing risk of respiratory diseases, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard N95, Surgical N95), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further explains how N95 grade medical protective masks have aided in preventing the spread of COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic, thereby increasing their demand across the globe.

Owing to supply chain disruptions due to shutdowns amid prolonged lockdowns, COVID-19 has become a nightmare for businesses, especially the ones that are solely dependent on manufacturing. Governments across the globe are joining hands with prominent players of their respective market to jumpstart economies in their countries. At Fortune Business insights, we are delivering a comprehensive study of the market in order to help you overcome the current situation.





Industry Developments-

In August 2020 , ViruShield, a California-based company, launched ViruShield Defender and ViruShield Guardian, two highly protective flat masks and N95 style respirators. Both the products are reusable and are made of medical grade foam.

In July 2020, Duvaltex, a North American leader in the production of medical and technical textiles, launched X7, a highly innovative protective face mask using the 3D Knit technology. The product offers maximum comfort and minimizes the risk of contamination.

High Protection from Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth

As per the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1.47 million cases of death have been reported as of today. As nations across the world are unanimously working on developing the vaccine, medical protective masks are playing a crucial role in preventing the contagion. For instance, as per the researchers of the University of California, San Francisco, amid this pandemic, masks could be as effective as the vaccine as they reduce the “viral inoculum” from the micro droplets that lead to transmission.

This is expected to amplify the demand for N95 grade medical protective masks across the world, thereby driving the growth of the global N95 grade medical protective mask market. In addition, rising pollution levels in countries including China and the U.S. are expected to further enhance growth. However, the inability of manufacturers to meet the rapid demand is expected to hinder the growth.





Sudden Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is expected to dominate the N95 grade medical protective mask market due to the rapid increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the initial phase of the pandemic. With 267,946 total deaths reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. is the worst affected country in the world. This is expected to propel the demand for medical protective masks, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the N95 grade medical protective mask market. In addition to this, as per the news published by the Business Line in 13th October 2020, 12 states in the U.S. have shown a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, which is considered to be the second wave of infection in the country. The rising panic regarding this is expected to further propel growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the gradually increase in the number of cases from countries including China and India. However, one of the major factors responsible for the growth is the rising number of manufacturers entering into Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and mask production business in India. For instance, in May 2020, P.D. Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), informed that the total number of masks produced by India per day reached 2 lakhs. This will propel the market for N95 grade medical protective masks in the region, further driving the growth.

Production of Fashionable and Highly Protective Masks to Help Key Players Gain Share

The global N95 grade medical protective mask market is experiencing high scale disruption as numerous manufacturers are entering the business every day, increasing the competition in an otherwise uncompetitive market. Key players in the market are updating their pollution masks range to an effective and fashionable range of medical protective masks. This will help them to gain market share. For instance, in November 2020, Debrief Me, a global face mask company, introduced a new combination of its latest neck gaiter product line and its popular ‘premium everyday’ mask. This will help the company provide safe and fashionable face covering options.





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market:

3M

American Prestige

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW Worldwide Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech

Moldex-metric Inc.

Others





Part II - Medical Masks Market Research Report :

The global Medical Mask Market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune business Insights, titled “Medical Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Medical masks are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other diagnostic centres by healthcare professionals. The ability of these products to stop spreading of infectious and contagious diseases has created a huge demand for the product in recent years. The increasing use of the product, owing to the awareness of safety and preventive measures will contribute to the growing demand. Variations in product offerings will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The cost-effectivity of the product, coupled with the ease of availability, has been influential in the growth of the market. Medical masks can prevent spreading of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and the coronavirus. The high prevalence of viral diseases has been a primary factor that has contributed to the growing demand for the product across the world. Facemasks possess around 90-95% efficiency, and given their price tag, it has emerged as most cost-effective way of viral disease prevention.





Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.

Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures. During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world. In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Covid-19 Cases Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region, owing to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections in several countries across this region. As of April 2020, the United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. The increasing demand for medical mask in several countries across this region will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth due to the rising coronavirus cases in numerous countries across the region.





Key Players Operating in The Medical Mask Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

KCWW (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Prestige Ameritech (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players





