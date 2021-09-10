N95 and K95 Masks Distributed by N95 Medical Supplies Have Been Proven to Be One of the Most Effective Strategies for Mitigating the Delta Variant of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / The use of N95 and KN95 masks, distributed by US-based company N95 Medical Supplies, have been proven to be one of the most effective strategies for mitigating the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. N95 Medical Supplies is recognized for providing high quality personal protective equipment (PPE). The company has also been praised for their charitable efforts and valuable community work. N95 Medical Supplies actively donates to organizations and the less fortunate to ensure safety and equitability for all.

Studies have proven N95 and KN95 masks to be valuable tools to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The Delta variant is twice as contagious as previous variants, making PPE more important than ever. N95 Medical Supplies serves as a PPE provider offering same-day shipping and reasonable prices.

"Our company guarantees to provide the highest quality PPE supplies for people wanting to protect themselves and those around them from the Delta variant of COVID-19," a representative of N95 Medical Supplies stated. "By donating funds and medical supplies to local organizations, alongside offering first-rate customer service, our company has been recognized for our intense efforts to support our community."

N95 Medical Supplies will continue to supply the population with adequate personal protective equipment during the pandemic. The company holds itself to high standards and works hard to unite communities for a brighter and healthier future. By combining their charitable efforts with their passion for providing the community with PPE supplies, the company lives up to their motto: "Together, we can overcome."

All N95 Medical PPE supplies are distributed from Atlanta, Georgia.

To learn more about N95 Medical Supplies, visit their website at www.n95medicalsupplies.com.

