N95 respirators market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The N95 respirators market size is estimated to increase by USD 415.31 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global N95 Respirators Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The N95 respirators market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

AERO PRO Co. Ltd.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd

Cambridge Mask Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

E-Spin NanoTech Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Makrite

Moldex Metric Inc.

Ohlone Press LLC

Prestige Ameritech

Salus Products

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd.

The Gerson Co.

VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of N95 respirators market

The market is segmented by type (respirators without exhalation valve and respirators with exhalation valve) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Based on type, the respirators without exhalation valve segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.

The N95 respirators without exhalation valves are significantly popular among healthcare practitioners , as these products assure higher level of safety.

N95 respirators without exhalation valves are low cost, as well as the higher safety and protection level than N95 respirators with exhalation valves. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks is Notably Driving the N95 respirators market Growth

COVID-19 and H1N1 have boosted the demand for N95 respirators among frontline healthcare workers, such as nurses, first responders, and medical practitioners. Although healthcare regulatory authorities across the globe have recommended that the use of N95 respirators should be limited only to healthcare workers, many ordinary people were also purchasing these masks to mitigate the risk of getting COVID-19 infection and preventing its transmission during the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Such factors have significantly boosted the sales of N95 respirators from retail medical outlets and propelled their demand. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an exponential rise in the demand for masks, such as N95 respirators, compelling many vendors to increase their production capacity.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for N95 respirators across healthcare settings to reduce the chances of HAIs during routine healthcare procedures . In addition the growing support from the governments in the region to ramp up the production of N95 respirators to overcome shortages in healthcare settings is also contributing to the market growth.

The rapid rise in the demand for N95 respirators during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortage of these products in healthcare facilities. To overcome this shortage, the US government collaborated with N95 respirator manufacturers and introduced new legislation whereby it eliminated the need for US FDA premarket approval for N95 respirators. In addition, due to the stringent regulations imposed by several governments regarding wearing masks in public places, which resulted the N95 respirators and other masks are expected to witness continuous growth in demand during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this N95 respirators market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the N95 respirators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the N95 respirators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the N95 respirators market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of N95 respirators market vendors

N95 respirators market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 415.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3M Co., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd, Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., E-Spin NanoTech Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Makrite, Moldex Metric Inc., Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, Salus Products, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., The Gerson Co., and VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global N95 respirators market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Respirators without exhalation valve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Respirators with exhalation valve - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 AERO PRO Co. Ltd.

12.5 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

12.6 Ansell Ltd.

12.7 Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd

12.8 Cambridge Mask Co.

12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd.

12.12 Kimberly Clark Corp.

12.13 Makrite

12.14 Moldex Metric Inc.

12.15 Ohlone Press LLC

12.16 Prestige Ameritech

12.17 The Gerson Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

