U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4220
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,728.93
    +355.41 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

N95 Respirators Market: 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., and Cambridge Mask Co. Will Retain Dominant Positions in Vendor Landscape|Technavio

·4 min read

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

3M Co., Ansell Ltd., and Cambridge Mask Co. will emerge as major N95 respirators market participants during 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the N95 respirators market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 13% while registering an incremental growth of USD 612.82 million during 2020-2024. 3M Co.(US), Ansell Ltd.(Australia), Cambridge Mask Co.(UK),Cardinal Health Inc.(US), Honeywell International Inc.(US) are the some of the prominent players of N95 Respirators Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled N95 Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled N95 Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on N95 Respirators Market can now be gained through our report.

Download Free Sample Now!

The COVID-19 impact report on the N95 respirators market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Healthcare Industries:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Major Three N95 Respirators Market Participants:

3M Co.

The company offers a line of NIOSH approved products such as Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 160 EA/Case that provides at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil-based particles.

Ansell Ltd.

The company offers a range of NIOSH N95 approved products such as GAMMEX N95 Respirator and Surgical Mask, that filters to 0.1 microns and protects from the harmful effects of surgical smoke.

Cambridge Mask Co.

The company offers a line of products such as N95 BASIC MASK in black colour with lab tested filtration technology filters over 95% of pollution, gases, and bacteria and viruses up to 90 hours of use.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43214

N95 Respirators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

N95 respirators market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The N95 respirators market is driven by significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks, favorable government policies and recommendations, and growing demand for N95 respirators among industrial workers. In addition, other factors such as growing advances in N95 respirators, increasing sales of N95 respirators through online platforms, and vendors boosting production capacity are expected to trigger the N95 respirators market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 13% during the forecast period.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/N95-respirators-market-industry-analysis

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/n95-respirators-market-3m-co-ansell-ltd-and-cambridge-mask-co-will-retain-dominant-positions-in-vendor-landscapetechnavio-301352457.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Lose $60 Billion in Value in Two-Day Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE, the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, tumbled for the second day in a row, losing roughly $60 billion in combined market value as investors balked at the companies’ lofty valuations.The declines deepened Wednesday with Moderna closing 16% lower and BioNTech dropping 14% as trading volume picked up. The stocks had soared more than 360% each this year through Monday, when both set record closing highs.Wall Street has been divided on the stocks’ s

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Forecasts Dramatically

    The analysts covering Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.