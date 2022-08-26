U.S. markets closed

N95 Respirators Market to observe USD 382.9 Mn growth -- High demand expected in North America

·8 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N95 Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 328.9 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.73% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled N95 Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled N95 Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global N95 respirators market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables like safety needles, syringes, and catheters. The parent, the global healthcare supplies market, covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanned across medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

The global N95 respirators market is fragmented. The key vendors in the N95 respirators market have strong financial abilities and technical expertise to offer high-quality and extremely reliable N95 respirators. They also have the capability to meet a surge in demand for their product in a timely manner. However, small-scale vendors try to compete with these established vendors by using low pricing strategies and strengthening the local customer base.

The report identifies 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JIANGSU TEYIN IMP and EXP CO. LTD., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, and Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc. as major market participants. Factors such as the significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the difficulties in managing demand-supply gaps during pandemic outbreaks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global N95 respirators market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The market observed maximum demand for respirators without exhalation valves in 2021. This is due to their extensive use by medical practitioners in surgical settings and while carrying out invasive procedures on patients suffering from contagious diseases. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

North America will account for the largest market share. The growing support from the governments in the region to ramp up the production of N95 respirators to overcome shortages in healthcare settings is driving the growth of the N95 respirators market in North America. In addition, the presence of prominent vendors such as 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Kimberly-Clark), Prestige Ameritech, and Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc. (Louis M. Gerson) is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our N95 respirators market report covers the following areas:

N95 Respirators Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the N95 respirators market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the N95 respirators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

N95 Respirators Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist N95 respirators market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the N95 respirators market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the N95 respirators market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of N95 respirators market vendors

N95 Respirators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 382.9 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JIANGSU TEYIN IMP and EXP CO. LTD., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, and Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Respirators without exhalation valve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Respirators with exhalation valve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/n95-respiratorsmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/n95-respirators-market-to-observe-usd-382-9-mn-growth--high-demand-expected-in-north-america-301610922.html

SOURCE Technavio

