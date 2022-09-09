U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +31.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,994.00
    +228.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,443.75
    +122.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.90
    +19.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.28
    +0.74 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    +19.20 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.40 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0105
    +0.0103 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    -1.45 (-5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0135 (+1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0520
    -2.0350 (-1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,678.23
    +1,480.81 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.26
    +29.45 (+6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.30
    +103.24 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

NaaS Partners with Newrizon to Accelerate Popularization of New Energy Commercial Vehicles

·5 min read

BEIJING , Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first publicly listed Chinese EV charging service provider, has recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Newrizon, a Chinese manufacturer that works with smart connected new energy commercial vehicles. NaaS and Newrizon will both draw upon the advantages that each partner possesses in terms of technology, resources, and services as they cooperate in the field of smart connected new energy commercial vehicles. The goal of the strategic partnership is to establish a new charging network, facilitate the formation of an intelligent charging ecosystem, and accelerate the popularization of new energy commercial vehicles. In doing so, both parties hope to not only facilitate the development of green logistics, but also to enable the achievement of China's "dual carbon" goals.

As a new player in ground transport, new energy commercial vehicles have been promoted heavily as they are regarded as an important means towards achieving the industry's "dual carbon" goals. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers ("CAAC"), the market penetration rate for new energy commercial vehicles reached 10.2% this July. Global sales of new energy commercial vehicles were up to 142,000 as of July this year, representing a year-on-year growth of 75.3%. The China Passenger Car Association estimated that the sales of new energy vehicles would exceed 350,000 in 2022.

Currently, the commercial vehicle industry is pursuing the advancement of smart technologies. As an innovator, Newrizon is committed to the research and development of smart connected new energy commercial vehicles. Newrizon is improving the efficiency of the logistics industry with its cutting-edge, smart-connected technologies and full life cycle management systems. Newrizon develops its automatic driving solutions via a close coupling of its independently developed technologies for vehicles, power, chassis, and network connections. It has been awarded the L4 level automatic driving test license by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center Co. Ltd.

Business-use new energy commercial vehicles suffer more from the challenges of charging than new energy passenger vehicles. There are several reasons for this. First, their use in long-distance freight transport requires greater demand for charging. Second, the requirement to download different apps from different charging pile operators during long stretches of travel can be a burden for drivers. Third, commercial drivers often live in their vehicles when in transit, and their needs for food and beverage, hospitality, commercial purchases etc. often cannot currently be met while charging their vehicles. For all these reasons, new energy commercial vehicle manufacturers are determined to upgrade charging services and improve the user experience in charging.

NaaS and Newrizon, through their cooperative effort, will jointly upgrade Newrizon's charging services and improve user experience. Kuaidian, a strategic partner of NaaS, will open its nationwide digital charging network to Newrizon's mobile applications which include the Newrizon App as well as Newrizon mini-programs in WeChat and Alipay. Newrizon users can simply open these apps to find information such as prices and the locations of nearby charging stations, as well as directions and navigational aids. While at a charging station, users can enjoy the conveniences of charging with a single press of a button and pay online. This service was officially launched on September 5. In addition, based on the online, offline and non-electric services covering the entire value chain of the new energy industry, NaaS will provide restrooms, massage chairs, self-service counters for food and groceries, and other facilities at many charging stations. These features will allow Newrizon users to dine, rest, and shop while charging.

As a new energy service provider, NaaS provides industry-level solutions for charging pile manufacturers, operators, OEMs, vehicle network companies, logistics companies, large Internet companies, and other enterprises. On June 13, NaaS was listed on NASDAQ. According to the Company's Q2 financial report, in the first half of 2022, NaaS delivered 1.062 billion kWh to its users, representing a year-on-year increase of 160%. As of June 30, 2022, NaaS' services covered 358 major cities in China, connecting 44,000 charging stations and 400,000 charging connectors.

The current integration of automobiles with developments in the fields of energy, transportation, information and communication is accelerating. Liang Xing, Vice President of Operations for NaaS, said, "The commercial vehicle industry is accelerating its embrace of new energy. Newrizon is promoting the integration of new energy and autonomous driving technologies to commercial vehicles. NaaS will work closely with Newrizon to improve the smart-connected ecosystem with an intelligent charging network, promote innovation in the new energy commercial vehicle industry, and allow users to enjoy intelligent travel that is both pleasant and efficient."

Kuai Jun, Vice President of Marketing for Newrizon, said, "The intelligent charging network effectively upgrades the experience for new energy commercial vehicles drivers, which is of great significance to the development of green logistics and transportation. NaaS is a leading electric vehicle charging service provider in China. This new partnership will effectively strengthen Newrizon's efforts to build an electric, intelligent and networked ecosystem. It will also help accelerate the popularization of new energy commercial vehicles in China."

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") is one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle ("EV") charging service providers in China. The firm is a subsidiary of NewLink, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS offers a comprehensive one-stop shop to charger manufacturers and operators, OEMs, in-house delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the entire EV industry value chain. As of June 30, 2022, NaaS operates in 358 cities across China and has connected to more than 400,000 chargers and 44,000 charging stations. On June 13, 2022, NaaS Technology Inc. was officially listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker NAAS.

For more information, please visit NaaS Technology Inc.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naas-partners-with-newrizon-to-accelerate-popularization-of-new-energy-commercial-vehicles-301621045.html

SOURCE NAAS

Recommended Stories

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Tesla Deliveries In China Approach Record High After Production Lull

    Tesla (TSLA) deliveries in China shot up in August, approaching record highs set in June, after it ramped up capacity in its Shanghai facility. Tesla stock edged up Thursday. Elon Musk's electric-vehicle giant delivered around 77,000 autos in China during August, according to Thursday numbers released by the China Passenger Car Association. More than 42,000 of those were exports, meaning...

  • China's Aug auto sales jump 32% with strong EV demand

    China's auto sales reached 2.38 million units in August, increasing 32.1% from a year ago, as they extended a recovery led by electric vehicles (EV) whose sales have been boosted by government incentives. Sales for the first eight months were 1.7% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday. August sales of new energy vehicles, which include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 100% from the previous year.

  • Mullen Automotive Takes Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors, Marking Its First EV Acquisition

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc. The purchase price is $148.2 million in cash and stock for a 60% controlling interest, giving Mullen the majority ownership of Bollinger Motors. The acquisition is MULN's first EV acquisition, propelling it into the medium-duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 sport utility trucks. Also Read: Mullen Automotive Opens Automotive EV Development Center In California Bolling

  • Volcon Jumps Into E-Bike Market - Lauches 'Brat'

    All-electric, off-road powersports company Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) said it has officially entered the e-bike market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat. Built like a motorcycle, Brat integrates Volcon's design elements, using the exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Grunt and Stag. Brat has been built with four ride modes to accommodate off-road adventures to maneuver through urban traffic. Brat is powered by a 48V battery that can be fully charged in 6-7 hours thr

  • Rivian Stock Jumps. It Will Make All-Electric Commercial Vehicles With Mercedes.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz will partner to build all-electric commercial vehicles. Investors didn’t expect this bit of good news. Mercedes (ticker: MGB.Germany) and Rivian (RIVN) signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership that will produce commercial electric vehicles for both companies.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After August Sales Report?

    Ford saw August sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market long term. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • United Airlines invests $15 million in Eve Air, orders 200 air taxis

    The conditional deal for Eve's four-seater air taxi, or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL), includes an option for 200 more. United did not specify the conditions. Delivery of Eve's first aircraft, which has a range of 60 miles, is expected as early as 2026, United said.

  • Mercedes-Benz and Rivian plan JV to make electric vans in Europe

    Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans in a factory in Poland, Hungary or Romania within the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Vans said on Thursday, sending Rivian shares up more than 5%. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding and are planning how to produce their models on a joint production line, Mercedes-Benz said, adding it was also developing a new all-electric van architecture of its own called VAN.EA. Mercedes-Benz Vans chief Mathias Geisen told reporters this would be a 50-50 joint venture and said talks should be concluded "very soon."

  • The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV Brings 250 Miles of Range for $30,000

    Higher trim models will provide as much as 300 miles per charge.

  • Tesla triples deliveries of China-made cars after upgrade in Shanghai plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, nearly triple its sales from a month ago, as it quickened deliveries after ramping up output at its Shanghai plant. The U.S. carmaker exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. After a scheduled upgrade disrupted most production in July, Tesla ramped up output at the Shanghai plant in August, defying heatwaves and COVID curbs that hit its suppliers in the southwest region.

  • United Airlines orders up to 400 flying taxis from Eve Air Mobility

    The investment is just the latest by United Airline Ventures to focus on companies making zero-emission aircraft.

  • Lyft and Uber tried to change the law. Driver who was assaulted believes ‘it’s a way for Lyft not to be held accountable.’

    At least two of 17 lawsuits targeting Lyft by riders and drivers who say they were physically or sexually assaulted targets the company's classification of workers, which is in flux as a court fight ensues over Proposition 22.

  • Stunning Hyundai N Vision 74 Is a Wild 'Rolling Lab'

    This hybrid-EV concept blasts into the future with 670 horsepower and a hydrogen fuel cell.

  • New 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Has $30,000 Price

    All-wheel-drive versions of the new electric vehicle tout 290 hp and a 280-mile rangeBy Jeff S. BartlettGeneral Motors released pricing and performance details today for its coming Equinox EV, as...

  • Rivian teams with Mercedes-Benz on electric vans

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Rivian is partnering with Mercedes-Benz to build a factory in Europe that will produce electric vans for both companies. The companies are looking to produce two large vans, one based on VAN.EA, the electric-only platform of Mercedes-Benz Vans, and the other based on the second generation electric-van, Rivian Light Van platform. The agreement comes two years after Amazon said it would buy 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Toyota, Honda & Nissan Score Low In Greenpeace Decarbonization Ranking: Reuters

    Environmental group Greenpeace said Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC), and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) have ranked at the bottom of decarbonization efforts, Reuters reported. Toyota came last with its zero-emission vehicles making up less than 1% of total sales. Greenpeace also noted that Toyota made slow progress in supply chain decarbonization. The auto giant has been criticized for not fast-tracking its battery electric vehicles production.

  • Gas prices: ‘We could be on the road to’ $2.99 gas, analyst says

    GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for gasoline prices as well as gas production as the U.S. shifts to more electric vehicles.

  • Americans Snap Up Teslas, Bentleys, Lamborghinis as the Luxury-Auto Market Booms

    Teslas, Bentleys and Lamborghinis are in demand, as more Americans are opting to buy luxury vehicles than ever before.