NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the Specialty Retail industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.3x, you may consider NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 18.3x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has NaaS Technology Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for NaaS Technology as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For NaaS Technology?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as NaaS Technology's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, we see the company's revenues grew exponentially. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 1,044% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 7.6% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why NaaS Technology's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does NaaS Technology's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of NaaS Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

