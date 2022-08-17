U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,307.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,651.25
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.30
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.74
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9270
    -0.2880 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,949.46
    -180.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.76
    -2.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.87
    +231.96 (+0.80%)
     

NaaS Technology Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on August 22, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NAAS

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS, "NaaS" or the "Company"), one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on August 22, 2022 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 22, 2022).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024661-4mal42.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 29, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:                          1 855 883 1031

China:                                      400 1209 216

Replay Access Code:              10024661

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of 2021, NaaS had connected 290,000 charging piles, with an annual charging capacity of over 1,200 Gigawatt hours, accounting for about 18% of China's public charging market and eliminating 900,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. On June 13, 2022, the ADSs of the Company started trading on NASDAQ under the stock code NAAS.

For more information, please visit http://ir.enaas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naas-technology-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-on-august-22-2022-301606692.html

SOURCE NaaS

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major Retr

  • 13F filings: Michael Burry dumps stock, Buffett adds Apple stock, Tepper buys Netflix

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors round up the latest stock buys and sells indicated on 13F filings.

  • 2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is among the oldest stock market averages in the world. The index comprises 30 large-cap American companies, stocks like Walmart, American Express, and Microsoft. Although the index is a fairly narrow measure of the U.S. stock market, it is often cited by media organizations to track market sentiment owing to its longevity and prominence.

  • Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • Lithium Stocks Pause Run With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks retreated Tuesday after running up for several days. Investor focus now turns to SQM earnings.

  • Doug Kass: We May Now Be Approaching Another Important Top in the Market

    To justify buying at today's prices means that one expects a new Bull Market leg - something I remain dubious of.

  • Rivian Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an intriguing young player in the electric vehicle (EV) market and has already attracted investments and contracts from industry giants including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). On the other hand, the EV specialist has significantly lowered its vehicle production target for this year, and its share price trades down roughly 62.5% year to date and 77% from its lifetime high. With that in mind, two Motley Fool contributors have formed a panel to hash out bull and bear takes on the stock.