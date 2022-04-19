U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.25
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,395.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,973.75
    +66.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.80
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    -0.62 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.00
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.15 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3007
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5000
    +0.5000 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,842.04
    +1,077.83 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.88
    +23.96 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,837.69
    +37.98 (+0.14%)
     

NAB Opens State-of-the-Art Media Production Facility at Headquarters Building

·3 min read

-- Leading-edge companies donate high-tech equipment for buildout --

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today the completion of a new state-of-the-art media production facility at NAB's headquarters, located at 1 M Street, SE in Washington, D.C. The buildout of the facility, including a studio and media hub, was made possible by donations of critical equipment and studio design services from leading companies in the business of content creation and management.

The studio's highlight is a curved,15-foot interactive video wall that serves as a high-tech backdrop for live and pre-recorded programming. In addition to energy-saving LED lighting and robotic cameras, the studio features a powerful edit suite capable of 8K post-production.

Led by Emmy-winning producer and Vice President of Media Production Michael Khatcheressian, NAB will use the studio to create national spots and branded educational content for its members. Productions will include compelling digital stories for NAB's renowned trade shows and high-profile award programs. The studio will also be used for production of NAB's Congressional PSA Campaign and the NAB Leadership Foundation's Service to America Awards. External organizations may rent the studio and its staff for original productions as well.

"As the premier trade association representing America's radio and television broadcasters and as the producer of the world's largest convention for media and entertainment, NAB has a critical need for advanced audio and video production capabilities," said April Carty Sipp, executive vice president of Industry Affairs at NAB. "We are grateful for the generous support of the companies that contributed to the buildout of our new studio and media hub."

Following is a list of companies and their contributions to NAB's new media production facility:

For more details about NAB's media production facility and the contributing companies, click here.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nab-opens-state-of-the-art-media-production-facility-at-headquarters-building-301527541.html

SOURCE National Association of Broadcasters

