NAB Show Ready to Welcome Exhibitors, Delegations from Around the World

·3 min read

-- Exhibitors from 38 countries, one-fourth of attendees expected from outside the U.S. --

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show the world's largest annual conference for broadcast , entertainment and technology professionals, will host attendees from 154 countries and exhibiting companies from 38 nations at the 2022 NAB Show, held April 23 – 27 in Las Vegas, Nev.

NAB Show logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Broadcasters)
NAB Show logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Broadcasters)

Attendees from outside the U.S. make up nearly one-quarter of all pre-registered 2022 NAB Show attendees, which closely mirrors the 2019 NAB Show percentage.

"At a time when content can travel around the world in a blink of an eye, there is nothing like NAB Show to help the content community discover the tools, trainings and insights that will unleash the next global phenomenon," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. "We are excited to welcome back our friends and partners from all across the globe as our industry gets back to doing business in-person."

NAB Show participates in the U.S. Department of Commerce's Trade Event Partnership Program, which recruits international trade delegations to select U.S. trade shows and connects international buyers with U.S. suppliers.

Delegations attending NAB Show include Brazil, Columbia, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Turkey, Vietnam and more.

NAB Show's exhibit floor, located in the North Hall, Central Hall and the newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will host 358 exhibitors from 42 countries outside of the United States, including United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Belgium and France. The exhibition will also host the following pavilions:

  • Bavarian Pavilion - Central Hall

  • Brazilian Pavilion – North Hall

  • French Pavilion – West Hall

  • Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion – North Hall

  • Global Trade Show Row – West Hall

Additionally, several international organizations, including the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering (SET), will host meetings for their members at NAB Show. Demonstrations of global technologies currently deployed outside of the U.S. will also be conducted by broadcasters and other media and entertainment companies throughout the Show.

Register as press for the 2022 NAB Show.

About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 23 – 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment and technology ecosystem. It is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nab-show-ready-to-welcome-exhibitors-delegations-from-around-the-world-301525366.html

SOURCE National Association of Broadcasters

