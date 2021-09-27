U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

Nabati Foods Files Final Prospectus and Receives CSE Conditional Approval

Nabati Foods Inc.
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Food Global Inc. (“Nabati” or the “Company”), a food technology company that offers healthy, plant-based food products, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the final receipt for its non-offering long form prospectus dated September 20, 2021 (the “Final Prospectus”) from the British Columbia Securities Commission. Nabati is also pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). A copy of the Final Prospectus can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Nabati expects to complete its listing and to have the Common Shares commence trading on the CSE under the symbol “MEAL”, subject to the Company fulfilling all CSE listing requirements.

About Nabati Food Inc.

Nabati, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nabati Foods Inc., is a food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was originally founded in 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta and has since expanded to offer healthy, plant-based food products across North America. All of Nabati’s products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all natural (non-GMO), certified kosher and certified vegan. The Company offers four signature product lines, including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based egg alternatives and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ahmad Yehya
Director and CEO

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Nabati in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company’s general business plans, and statements concerning the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Final Prospectus, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.


