Nabati Foods Files Final Prospectus and Receives CSE Conditional Approval

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Food Global Inc. (“Nabati” or the “Company”), a food technology company that offers healthy, plant-based food products, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the final receipt for its non-offering long form prospectus dated September 20, 2021 (the “Final Prospectus”) from the British Columbia Securities Commission. Nabati is also pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). A copy of the Final Prospectus can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Nabati expects to complete its listing and to have the Common Shares commence trading on the CSE under the symbol “MEAL”, subject to the Company fulfilling all CSE listing requirements.

About Nabati Food Inc.

Nabati, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nabati Foods Inc., is a food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was originally founded in 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta and has since expanded to offer healthy, plant-based food products across North America. All of Nabati’s products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all natural (non-GMO), certified kosher and certified vegan. The Company offers four signature product lines, including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based egg alternatives and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

