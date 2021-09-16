U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,803.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,494.00
    -10.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.70
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.77
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2960
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,014.33
    +937.19 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.21
    +37.00 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,210.43
    -301.28 (-0.99%)
     

Nabis Holdings Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement of Noteholders and Mailing of Meeting Materials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nabis Holdings
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) announces that the Company received an interim order issued by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (“BCSC”) pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the “BCBCA”) providing for the calling and holding of the meeting of the registered holders of the $23,000,000 principal amount of 5.3% promissory notes due January 25, 2023 (the “Notes”) being held virtually on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (the “Noteholders’ Meeting”) and other procedural matters. Caravel CAD Fund Ltd. (“Caravel”) opposed the grant of the Interim Order, and in particular, the date proposed to be set for the Noteholders’ Meeting. However, on the application for the Interim Order, the Court rejected the objection of Caravel to the date set for the Noteholders’ Meeting and held that Caravel was not prejudiced as a result of the Noteholders’ Meeting being held on this date. The Company further announces that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the “Information Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) for the Noteholder Meeting today.

At the Noteholder Meeting, noteholders will be asked to: (i) approve the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) between the Company and the persons entered in the register for the Notes as registered holders of Notes, to approve the repurchase of all of the Notes by the Company under Division 5 of Part 9 of the BCBCA; and (ii) to approve the delisting of the Notes from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company has also commenced the mailing of the notices and management information circular (the “Circular”) with respect to the Noteholders’ Meeting.

As previously announced on July 27, 2021, holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) representing more than 75% of the Notes entered into binding, irrevocable commitments to support the Arrangement (the “Support Agreements”). The Arrangement if completed, will substantially de-risk the Company by discharging its remaining indebtedness and eliminating the Company’s exposure to the market price of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano”) on favourable terms.

To implement the Arrangement, and subject to and in accordance with a share purchase agreement dated August 23, 2021 (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) between the Company and Caravel, the Company intends to sell 892,638 Verano Class A subordinate voting shares (the “Verano Shares”) to Caravel in consideration of CAD$17,495,705 (the “Asset Sale”). In accordance with the Arrangement and following the completion of the sale of the Verano Shares pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the outstanding Notes for an amount equal to $73.75 for each $100 principal amount of Notes outstanding, which shall, and shall be deemed to, be received in full and final settlement of all Notes.

The Asset Sale and the Share Purchase Agreement, provides that Caravel will purchase the Verano Shares from the Company. As of the date hereof, Caravel beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, 967,067 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing approximately 18.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and a partially diluted basis. As a result, Caravel is considered a “related person” of the Company and the Asset Sale contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement constitutes a “related party transaction”, as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and the closing of the Share Purchase Agreement is subject to the Company’s satisfaction of the requirements set out in MI 61-101.

On August 25, 2021, StephenAvenue Securities Inc. (“StephenAvenue”) delivered a fairness opinion (the “Fairness Opinion”) to the Company. In the Fairness Opinion, StephenAvenue stated that it considered, inter alia, the following in reaching its conclusion that the Arrangement is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Noteholders:

(a) liquidation of the Company’s sole material asset by way of incremental sale of the Verano Shares (as defined below) on the CSE would likely result in materially less proceeds for the satisfaction of the Notes;

(b) if the Arrangement is not approved, the Company may be required to consider bankruptcy or CCAA proceedings;

(c) the Arrangement would permit continued participation by shareholders of the Company in the Company’s growth and/or strategic initiatives while improving the Company’s solvency and liquidity; and

(d) StephenAvenue and the Company are not aware of any other feasible alternatives that are superior to the Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, all of the Notes, including those currently held by Caravel, are to be acquired by the Company from the Noteholders for an amount equal to $73.75 cash for each $100 principal amount of Notes outstanding in full and final settlement of the Notes, and any and all accrued and unpaid interest owing to the Noteholders shall be forgiven, settled and extinguished for no consideration. As of the date hereof, Caravel beneficially owns $10,602,689 of the Notes, representing 46.1% of the outstanding Notes. As a result, Caravel is considered a “related person” of the Company and the Arrangement constitutes a “related party transaction”, as such term is defined in MI 61-101 and the completion of the Arrangement is subject to the Company’s satisfaction of the requirements set out in MI 61-101.

Accordingly, pursuant to MI 61-101, the Asset Sale and the Arrangement are subject to the minority shareholder approval and the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101. The Company has not received any valuations with respect to the Asset Sale or the Arrangement and is relying on the exemption from the valuation requirement set out in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, due to the fact that that the Company is not listed on one of the specified markets set out in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101. At the Company’s upcoming annual and special shareholder meeting to be held on September 28, 2021 (the “Shareholder Meeting”), the Company will be seeking the approval of the disinterested shareholders to authorize the Asset Sale and the Arrangement. Pursuant to the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, the votes attached to Common Shares held by Caravel will be excluded from voting on the Asset Sale and the Arrangement. Pursuant to MI 61-101, the resolution approving the Arrangement must be approved by a simple majority of affirmative votes cast by the shareholders, other than votes attaching to Common Shares held by Caravel. In order to be effective, the Asset Sale must be approved by: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast on the resolution approving the Asset Sale by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Shareholder Meeting, and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by the minority shareholders present in person or represented by Proxy and entitled to vote at the Shareholder Meeting, in accordance with the "minority approval" requirements of 61-101 (excluding, for these purposes, Common Shares held by Caravel).

Caravel executed a Support Agreement effective July 2, 2021 pursuant to which it agreed to support the Arrangement including, among other things, to vote in favour of the Arrangement and act in good faith and take all commercially reasonable actions that are reasonably necessary or appropriate to promptly consummate the Arrangement. Caravel now takes the position that in obtaining the Interim Order the Company is in breach of the Support Agreement and further alleges that it has been relieved of its obligations under the Support Agreement and is also not required to complete the Asset Sale as described below. The Company disputes that there is any legitimate legal basis for Caravel to seek to avoid its obligations under either the Support Agreement or the Share Purchase Agreement. The Company will be taking such steps as may be necessary and advisable to compel Caravel to fulfil its contractual obligations under all agreements relevant to the Arrangement. However, as of the date of the Information Circular, Caravel has indicated that it will vote its shares against the Arrangement.

Your vote is important regardless of the numbers of securities you own.

Nabis encourages securityholders to read the materials for the Noteholder Meeting, which have been filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will be uploaded to the Company’s website at: www.nabisholdings.com.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that all Noteholders vote in favour of the Plan of Arrangement.

Voting Deadlines

The deadline for the Noteholders to submit their respective proxies or voting instructions in order to vote on the Plan of Arrangement is 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), on September 23, 2021. Banks, brokers or other intermediaries that hold the Notes on a securityholder’s behalf may have internal deadlines that require securityholders to submit their votes by an earlier date. Securityholders are encouraged to contact their intermediaries directly to confirm any such internal deadline.

Attendance at the Meetings

To proactively deal with the public health impact of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to health and safety, the Company will be holding the Meetings in a virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast available online using the LUMI meeting platform. During the live audio webcasts, Noteholders will be able to hear the Noteholders’ Meeting and such registered securityholders and duly appointed and registered proxyholders will be able to submit questions and vote at the Noteholder Meeting. The Circular provides important and detailed instructions about how to participate at the Meeting.

Further details on the Shareholder Meeting, the Noteholder Meeting, and the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate”, "intend”, "plan”, "goal”, "seek”, "believe”, "expect”, "future”, “likely”, "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the approvals sought at the Noteholder Meeting and Shareholder Meeting and the closing of the Asset Sale. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For inquiries, please contact: Bruce Langstaff, Executive Chairman info@nabisholdings.com (647) 242-4258


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • A Chinese property giant is a $300 billion time bomb for Beijing

    For decades, the Chinese developer Evergrande Group was an embodiment of the success of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. Increasing disposable personal income fueled a growing passion for purchasing property which in turned propelled the rise of Evergrande, as well as its billionaire founder Xu Jiayin. Evergrande is a bellwether for the sector, given its gigantic footprint across the country of more than 1,000 projects.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Hot stocks are alluring, but it's important to remember that grabbing onto them can also leave you burned.

  • Obscure Firm’s 1,219% Rise Shows Profit, Pain of Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp. is hardly a household name in the tech industry. But the obscure Taiwanese company makes an essential component for chipmaking that has become the latest bottleneck for automakers and electronics companies suffering from semiconductor shortages.The component goes by the unwieldy name of Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) substrate and it’s one of the least glamorous niches in the chips industry. It’s part of the packaging that protects the handful of

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.