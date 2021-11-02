U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,782.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,880.25
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.80
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.20
    +0.15 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0670
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,899.68
    -801.61 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.91
    +29.40 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,561.51
    -85.57 (-0.29%)
     

Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Senior Unsecured Notes and Corporate Matters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nabis Holdings
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) announced today an update with respect to its capital structure.

Nabis received a proposal from over seventy-five percent (75%) of the holders of its 5.3% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 issued pursuant to the Senior Unsecured Notes Indenture made among the Company, Odyssey Trust Company and certain Guarantors (as defined therein) dated January 26, 2021 and amended on April 1, 2021 (the “Senior Unsecured Notes”) to enter into a series of transactions that would have the effect of acquiring all of the outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes for representing $64 per $100 principal amount of the debentures outstanding, on an “interest flat” basis following the sale of all of Nabis’ Subordinate Voting Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. to Caravel CAD Fund Ltd. (the “Sale of Shares”) for consideration of $14,103,680.40 (this series of transactions is hereinafter referred to as the “Transaction”) and pursuant to a plan of arrangement filed by the Company in proceedings commenced under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. As previously announced, the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) approved the Transaction, among other things, on September 28, 2021 at the annual and special meeting of Shareholders. The Company has received funds in escrow for the Sale of Shares in anticipation of closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction, if completed, will substantially de-risk the Company by discharging its remaining indebtedness and eliminating the Company’s exposure to the market price of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of Verano Holdings on favourable terms. Nabis’ Board of Directors has considered the Transaction and has determined that it is consistent with the Company’s strategy of discharging its remaining liabilities and positioning the Company in a manner that will allow it to pursue the creation of tangible value for its shareholders. Accordingly, the Board has unanimously resolved to pursue the Transaction and the Shareholders have already approved the Transaction.

Holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) representing more than 75% of the Notes have entered into binding, irrevocable commitments to support the Transaction. The record date of August 24, 2021 for the determination of Noteholders who are eligible to receive notice of and vote at a Special Meeting of Noteholders (the “Noteholders’ Meeting”) to be convened for the consideration of the Transaction remains unchanged. In terms of an order issued by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) on September 14, 2021 and amended on September 27, 2021 (the “Interim Order”), the Noteholders’ Meeting previously scheduled for September 27, 2021 was duly adjourned by the Company and that the final order may be moved to such other date as the Company may determine or the Court may direct and that the date to file a response be changed to 4:00 p.m. (PST) on the date of the Noteholders’ Meeting.

The Transaction will be subject to certain conditions, including Noteholder approval, the approval of the British Columbia Superior Court and other conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

The Company further announces that Caravel CAD Fund Ltd. and the Company have entered into binding minutes of settlement contemplating a full and final mutual release and that all legal proceedings previously commenced by the parties will be dismissed.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may,” “potential”, “believe”, “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the timing and outcome of the meeting of Noteholders, the approval closing of the plan of arrangement and Transaction. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For inquiries, please contact: Bruce Langstaff, Chairman info@nabisholdings.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • NXP shares waver as company reports quarterly earnings

    As the microchip shortage continues, investors are watching chipmakers as possible bellwethers for supply chain tieups. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews quarterly earnings for NXP Semiconductors.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Chegg stock plummets as CEO says ‘the education industry is experiencing a slowdown’

    Online education specialist Chegg Inc. highlighted a sudden slowdown in the education industry Monday afternoon, sending its own shares plunging more than 20% and damaging other online-education stocks.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped by as much as 15% in premarket trading Monday morning. The company's stock is up by double-digits in early morning action today in response to three positive regulatory updates for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate known as NVX-CoV2373. Specifically, ahead of the opening bell, the biotech announced that it has now completed the vaccine's regulatory application in Canada and submitted all of the necessary regulatory paperwork for the vaccine's approval in the European Union.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.