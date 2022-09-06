U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Nabriva Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc
·1 min read
Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc
Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. Management will also host investor meetings September 12-14, 2022.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

CONTACTS:

For Investors
Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
ir@nabriva.com


