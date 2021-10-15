U.S. markets closed

Nabriva Therapeutics to Present Data at CHEST Annual Meeting 2021

Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc
·3 min read
DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today, announced data presentation at CHEST 2021, the annual meeting of the American College of CHEST Physicians, which will be held virtually October 17-20.

On behalf of Nabriva, Dr. Thomas M. File, MD, MS, FCCP will participate in a live oral session on Lefamulin Efficacy and Safety in Adults with Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia: Pooled Analysis of the Lefamulin Evaluation Against Pneumonia (LEAP) 1 and LEAP 2 Trials in Patients with Multilobar or Unilobar Pneumonia. XENLETA® (lefamulin) is a first-in-class pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

PRESENTATION:

Presenter: Dr. Thomas M. File, MD, MS, FCCP
Session Date/Time: October 17, 2021, 11:45AM – 12:50 PM ET
Session Title: New Insights and Approaches to Management of Severe Pneumonia and Its Complications
Presentation: “Lefamulin Efficacy and Safety in Adults with Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia: Pooled Analysis of the Lefamulin Evaluation Against Pneumonia (LEAP) 1 and LEAP 2 Trials in Patients with Multilobar or Unilobar Pneumonia”

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about the ability of Nabriva Therapeutics to raise awareness of XENLETA and SIVEXTRO, drive prescription demand growth and drive top-line sales growth, the potential benefits to patients of SIVEXTRO and XENLETA, the market opportunity for SIVEXTRO and XENLETA, the availability of SIVEXTRO through major U.S. specialty wholesalers, the impact on Nabriva Therapeutics’ reported revenue from anticipated sales of SIVEXTRO, the sufficiency of its cash resources and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Nabriva Therapeutic’s ability to comply with its obligations under its loan agreement with Hercules, Nabriva Therapeutic’s ability to maintain the conditions under the distribution agreement to exclusively distribute and promote SIVEXTRO, including its ability to maintain a commercial infrastructure sufficient to promote and distribute SIVEXTRO, the extent of business interruptions resulting from the infection causing the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the availability of adequate additional financing on acceptable terms or at all and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACTS:

For Investors

Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
ir@nabriva.com

For Media

Andrea Greif
Ogilvy
andrea.greif@ogilvy.com
914-772-3027


    Late last month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that its drug, abrocitinib, was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a treatment for patients 12 years old and up with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis or eczema. Japan's regulatory approval of abrocitinib under its trade name of Cibinqo came just weeks after approval by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for adults and adolescents with moderate to severe eczema. Let's dig into why the MHLW approved the drug for its eczema indication, as well as its sales potential and what it means for Pfizer.