U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,295.25
    -924.57 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NC
    Watchlist

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 19.75 cents to 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.  The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.83 per share.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

Logo with TM (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries, Inc.)
Logo with TM (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301550705.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • It May Be a Bear Market, But It’s Not a Panic. That’s Worrisome

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been hard to watch, impossible to predict and a nightmare to trade. But has the S&P 500’s slide been an unqualified panic to date? By some measures no, and that might bode poorly for equities in the near term. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as stocks on verge of bear market, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped, Then Dropped, Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares began trading on the main board of the Singapore stock exchange today prior to the opening of the U.S. markets. After initially popping 20% early, the new shares ended up closing in Singapore about 2.4% higher, according to Barron's.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • A bear-market rally could be lurking, but investors should ‘sell any rips,’ says Bank of America

    Bank of America strategists advise investors keep buying any bounces higher for the stock market, as capitulation isn't quite here yet.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Front-Loading Could Lead to Rate Cuts by 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank should front-load an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes to push rates to 3.5% at year’s end, which if successful would push down inflation and could lead to policy easing in 2023 or 2024.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slid

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.