U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.88
    -18.77 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,996.23
    -112.41 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.14
    -73.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.05
    -11.31 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    +1.86 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -13.60 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0530 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2375
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6700
    +0.2110 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,926.10
    +213.05 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.39
    +1.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

NACD AND LEADING GOVERNANCE PARTNERS PUBLISH 2023 GOVERNANCE OUTLOOK TO HELP BOARDS NAVIGATE CRITICAL ISSUES

·5 min read

Looming Recession, Increased Competition for Talent, and Supply Chain Disruptions Are Top of Mind for Corporate Directors and Senior Executives Going into 2023

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today released its 2023 Governance Outlook reportan annual forecast of trends and issues that corporate directors and senior executives are likely to face in the coming year.

The 2023 Governance Outlook report captures insights and guidance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) oversight, new and proposed US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, trends in D&O insurance, human capital oversight, third-party risk, and more. It includes partner contributions from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Deloitte, FGS Global, Woodruff Sawyer, and WTW, along with data snapshots from the latest NACD Board Trends and Priorities Survey of more than 300 directors nationwide. The 2023 Board Trends and Priorities Survey revealed economic headwinds, supply chain disruptions, and increased competition for talent among the top concerns for directors. (See Figure 1.)

FIGURE 1

"Much of what we're hearing from public and private company directors echoes the key themes from recent years in terms of economic, geopolitical, and infrastructure uncertainties," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "By surfacing those concerns and taking a deeper look along with experts from our partner organizations, NACD is able to provide directors with insightful data, research, and guidance through the 2023 Governance Outlook."

Key Topic Areas and Findings:

  • Trends for Boards in 2023 (NACD): NACD research notes that key trends among respondents to the 2023 Board Trends and Priorities Survey include fear of a looming recession (64% said it was a top concern for 2023), increased competition for talent (a top concern for 59%), growing inflation (57%), and supply chain issues (37%). On the economic front, more than 70 percent of survey respondents believe markets are heading toward a recession or severe recession by the middle of 2023, with less than 30 percent expecting a soft landing or economic growth.

  • Opportunities for Directors (NACD): As noted in The Future of the American Board Report, which NACD released in October, directors anticipate greater opportunities for board engagement and service in the coming years. Directors see changes on the horizon in the form of everything from increased board diversity to more independent boards as combining the roles of CEO and chair becomes increasingly less acceptable. Areas in need of priority improvement, as highlighted in the 2023 Governance Outlook report, are board-management relations, including CEO succession planning; critical board competencies, including diversified skills and experiences related to emerging risks; and board operations, including board inclusion practices.

  • Proxy Season Impact (Broadridge): Numerous forces, such as new proxy rules and technological innovations that are expanding investor participation, will raise the stakes for corporate governance in 2023. Companies and boards should be on the lookout for ESG-related shareholder proposals, among other factors that will impact the upcoming proxy season.

  • Board Governance Structures and ESG (Deloitte): With a rapidly changing ESG landscape, companies are increasingly integrating ESG into business practices and strategy. To effectively oversee the growing range and number of ESG-related issues, boards may consider taking steps in 2023 to adapt their committee structures and composition for critical skills and experience; consider making meetings more efficient and effective; and increase their expectations about data that management provides given the role of ESG as both a key business driver and a regulatory imperative.

  • Third-Party Risk Oversight (Deloitte): Ongoing supply-chain disruptions and other third-party concerns have prompted many boards and senior executives to step up their engagement with third-party risk management (TPRM). Integrating and reacting proactively to TPRM will be a focus for public and private corporations in 2023.

  • SEC Rule Changes (FGS Global): The current SEC leadership has proven to be especially active in rulemaking, signaling fundamental policy shifts from historical approaches. Expect 2023 to see more changes being proposed and finalized on climate, board diversity, SPACs, executive compensation, cryptocurrency, and more.

  • Directors and Officers Liability Threat (Woodruff Sawyer): Amid a volatile and challenging operating environment for directors, management, and companies, there are important issues to consider when purchasing protection against risks of litigation, including longer and more expensive settlements, the Department of Justice's focus on economic and trade sanctions, and the SEC's cybersecurity and climate disclosure rules.

  • Stewards of Human Capital Oversight (WTW): Focusing through lenses of performance, protection, people, planet, and purpose, the authors look toward potential solutions to human capital challenges like talent shortages, employee turnover and disengagement, remote work, inflation, and others.

Visit the 2023 Governance Outlook site to download the full report.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

Contact:
Shannon Bernauer
sbernauer@nacdonline.org
571-367-3688

Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacd-and-leading-governance-partners-publish-2023-governance-outlook-to-help-boards-navigate-critical-issues-301703329.html

SOURCE NACD

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Fed Meeting: Key Interest Rate May Hit 5.1% In Mild Hawkish Surprise For S&P 500

    The Fed meeting signaled that policymakers plan to hike their key interest rate higher than expected in a test for the S&P 500 rally.

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Fed Downshifts to Half-Point Hike, Sees 5.1% Rate Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve downshifted its rapid pace of interest-rate hikes while signaling that borrowing costs, now the highest since 2007, will rise more than investors anticipate as central bankers seek to ensure inflation keeps cooling.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Shouldn't Be the Big Story for Cannabis Companies

    Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.

  • Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Albemarle (ALB) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Down 61% to 71%, These Colossal Growth Stocks Could Be Ready for a Surge

    It's no secret that growth stocks have taken it on the chin this year. The pessimism has led to an all-round plunge in valuations and share prices. Many companies are still growing at a healthy clip and continuously improving their product or service offerings.

  • 10 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest dividend cuts and suspensions in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment and its benefits, and go directly to read 5 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022. Dividend companies are stealing the limelight this year as investors turn to these income-generating stocks to fight […]

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.50%, bringing rates to highest since 2007

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.50% on Wednesday, capping a year that saw the central bank lift rates by 4.25%.

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If you are searching out big dividend yields in the energy patch, then you'll want to examine Sunoco LP's (NYSE: SUN) 7.6% yield and Magellan Midstream's (NYSE: MMP) even higher 8.6%. There are very big differences between the business model of Sunoco and Magellan and that of Devon Energy that make the former two reliable payers and turn Devon into a high-risk dividend play.

  • Retail investors pile into Tesla as shares remain under pressure

    Tesla's shares are down about 17% so far this month, but the stock remains the top pick for retail investors.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after Fed lifts rates by 0.50% to highest since 2007

    U.S. stocks sank Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve delivered its seventh and final interest rate increase of 2022.

  • Why Is Annaly Capital Management's Dividend So High?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) takes the title of an ultra-high-dividend stock to a whole new level. The mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), has a dividend yield of more than 16% -- about 11 times higher than the current yield on the S&P 500. With a yield as high as this, investors may be wondering what's driving Annaly's double-digit yield and how risky an investment is the stock today.