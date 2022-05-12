U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,894.99
    -40.19 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,443.32
    -390.79 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,278.07
    -86.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.49
    -9.66 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.61
    +0.90 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -31.90 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.90 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    -0.0142 (-1.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3040
    -1.6440 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,710.65
    -1,023.95 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.98
    +9.88 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

NACD RESPONDS TO SEC RULE PROPOSAL ON PUBLIC COMPANY CYBERSECURITY, RISK MANAGEMENT, STRATEGY, GOVERNANCE, AND INCIDENT DISCLOSURE

·3 min read

Recommendations Emphasize Aligning Proposed Rules with Best Practices and Delineating Between Board and Management's Roles

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, this week submitted comments to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on their proposed amendments to enhance and standardize disclosures regarding cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incident reporting by public companies.

Agreeing with the intent of the proposed rules, NACD emphasized its support for consistent disclosure of information related to four key areas: cybersecurity incident response and reporting; cybersecurity risk management policies and procedures; the role of management in cybersecurity; and board cybersecurity expertise and oversight.

NACD emphasized the following main points about the board's role in its comments:

- The cyber security-specific roles of the board and management are distinct.

o Management must control and mitigate risk, and drill deeply into breaches.
o The board's role is to make sure that cybersecurity is well managed and that the risk is well controlled.

- NACD believes cybersecurity oversight must be the shared responsibility of the whole board, not the responsibility of one director with cybersecurity expertise.

"Continuous director education in cyber-risk oversight is critical for what the SEC is asking boards to do, and for directors to fulfill their obligations as effective stewards of their organizations," said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "We are in agreement with the SEC that long-standing efforts to ensure board members have the necessary resources to provide meaningful oversight of cyber programs are essential."

NACD has demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting continuous director education and to helping board members keep pace with an ever-changing threat landscape. Today, more than 700 directors hold the NACD CERT Certificate in Cyber-Risk Oversight, which has long been recognized as the premier cyber credential for board members.

In the filing, NACD asserted and clarified the following:

- NACD supports a collaborative approach that clearly outlines distinct cybersecurity-specific roles for the board and organizational management functions.
- NACD supports disclosure of material cyber breaches within four days of determining materiality.
- NACD supports disclosures relevant to an organization's management and board-level cybersecurity policies, procedures, and governance.
- NACD supports phased requirements for smaller companies or another exemption to allow for maturing security operations, as well as consideration of other compliance and reporting requirements related to homeland security.
- NACD recommends that full-board oversight be conducted through a strong oversight framework instead of being reliant upon one board member who is deemed to have specific expertise.
- NACD supports identifying directors with cybersecurity expertise and/or education specific to cyber-risk oversight best practices, but rejects the proposal's mandate to disclose lack of specific cyber expertise among board members.
- NACD strongly supports the proposed safe harbor clarifying that a director identified as having cybersecurity expertise does not carry an increased level of liability under federal securities laws.

Click here to read the full comments submitted by NACD, including positions on other portions of the SEC's proposal.

About NACD
For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

Contact:
Susan Oliver
soliver@nacdonline.org
703-216-4078
Shannon Bernauer
sbernauer@nacdonline.org
571-367-3688

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors)
(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacd-responds-to-sec-rule-proposal-on-public-company-cybersecurity-risk-management-strategy-governance-and-incident-disclosure-301546494.html

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • With Stock Selloff Raging, Views Abound on Where It Will End

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing to realize about a stock selloff: You won’t know it’s over until long after it ends. But that doesn’t keep people from trying to pick a bottom. Valuation, sentiment and history each form a basis for study.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesStock

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Why Apple's Stock Could Bounce Back

    Apple looks undervalued after an unjustified sell-off

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase After Rout

    Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, traded familiar names Thursday, purchasing a cryptocurrency exchange and selling a digital entertainment company. Ark funds bought a whopping 546,579 shares of Coinbase the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $29.3 million. Coinbase is the 10th biggest holding in Ark's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume sell-off as market's attempt at recovery falters

    U.S. stocks fell Thursday following sharp swings between gains and losses earlier in the session, extending a recent losing streak spurred by continued inflationary pressures and renewed worries the Federal Reserve's price-mitigating efforts may be more aggressive than anticipated.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Fisker, Foxconn confirm build of compact EV in Lordstown plant

    Fisker Inc. confirmed Thursday that Foxconn will build its second car, a compact EV, at a newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The Fisker (FSR) Pear will enter production in 2024 and cost about $30,000. Taiwan’s Foxconn, also known as Hon Tai Technology Group (TW:2354) and Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) late Wednesday announced that the sale of Lordstown Motors’s plant to the electronics contract maker had closed.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S