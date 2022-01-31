U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.93
    +27.08 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,759.25
    +33.78 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,993.31
    +222.74 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.95
    +21.44 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.74
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.20
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1210
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0140 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3447
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3130
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,804.66
    -179.23 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.71
    +27.53 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.81
    +14.74 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

NACDD Hires Senior Director of Health Equity, Celebrates Achievements Advancing Anti-Racism in State Health

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) announces several new accomplishments in its strategic efforts to become an anti-racist public health organization. Robyn Taylor, MBA, has been hired to serve as the Senior Director of Health Equity. NACDD also announces several other achievements in the Association's work to promote Health Equity given the continued widening health disparities among historically marginalized and oppressed communities.

"Robyn has done significant work for the Association as our Health Equity consultant and as a leader in our Health Equity Council," said NACDD CEO John W. Robitscher, MPH. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Association, and the work she will continue to do is vital to our mission. As the Senior Director of Health Equity, she will help ensure that we have a consistent focus on social and racial equity across our portfolio of work and in the Association's operations."

In the new role, Taylor also will lead the development of a center for health equity at NACDD.

The Association recently completed the FY 2021 Board President's Challenge, led by Dr. Susan Kansagra. The challenge called upon state chronic disease programs to redouble their efforts to dismantle structural racism through a greater focus on racial equity in chronic disease programs. Twelve states committed to implementing activities or goals highlighted in the "Action Steps to Advance Racial Equity as a Core Component of State Chronic Disease Programs" guide. Current NACDD Board President Kristi Pier's President's Challenge for 2022 focuses on building resilience to move forward from the inequities and stressors chronic disease teams have experienced, to actively address and seek ways to improve health outcomes.

NACDD's 2022 Program Success Showcase featured two panel discussions on the health debt, casting a light on disparities and their root causes. The upcoming Chronic Disease Academy also will have health equity as a major component of its programming, featuring a variety of voices and learning opportunities on the subject. In addition, NACDD's 2022 Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Communications Guide, a guideline of the preferred writing style and terminology for state health communicators, will include a substantially enhanced section on health equity language.

NACDD's program work also has continued to emphasize health equity. Within the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program's 30th anniversary event, a health equity training journal was developed for awardees with examples, exercises, and questions to facilitate discussion, broaden views, and identify opportunities for improvement.

Several of NACDD's 2021 GEAR Groups – case-based, peer-to-peer learning opportunities to promote state-level action – also focused on anti-racism and how to use data to promote equity in policy and programming.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors
Promoting Health. Preventing Disease.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and its more than 7,000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and nationally. chronicdisease.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacdd-hires-senior-director-of-health-equity-celebrates-achievements-advancing-anti-racism-in-state-health-301471575.html

SOURCE National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Joe Rogan Issues Apology; Trudeau Tests Positive: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero Strategy Is on the Brink of CollapseJoe Rogan pledged more balance and better research for his podcast, seeking to quell growing controversy about misleading coronavirus information tha

  • Is This a Smart Deal for Pfizer?

    Earlier this month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced a deal with Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN), paying it $500 million ($150 million in cash and $350 million for a 3% stake in Biohaven) in exchange for the rights to market and commercialize two of Biohaven's migraine drugs outside of the United States. Pfizer will also pay double-digit royalties to Biohaven on Nurtec ODT as well as up to $740 million based on future milestones.

  • Spotify reportedly has a very limited set of COVID content guidelines

    Apparently, Spotify reviewed multiple controversial Joe Rogan Experience episodes and found that they didn't meet the threshold for removal.

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    Alzheimer's disease can seem scary and mysterious. A progressive disease that eventually robs a person of the ability to communicate and function, it's not entirely understood, although scientists are learning more all the time. In recent years, they've discovered that most people who get Alzheimer's have certain risk factors, and there are things you can do to significantly reduce your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH AND CYBIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE APPROVAL FOR PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DEPRESSION

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced Health Canada approval for a phase 2 clinical trial using PEX010, the Company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate. Cybin Therapeutics ("CT"), a private therapeutic bioscience company on a mission to discover and develop psilocybin assisted therapeutic protocols, has licensed PEX010 (25 mg) from Filament for use in the trial. The

  • Explainer-How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?

    Rival antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co that demonstrated efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness are now both in use. Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills. Trial data provided by the two companies suggest that Pfizer has the more effective pill.

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • CHMP Backs Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent For Asthma Patients Aged 6 - 11 Years With Type 2 Inflammation

    The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending expanding the use of Dupixent (dupilumab). The positive opinion covers Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma children aged 6 to 11 years with type 2 inflammation who are inadequately controlled on two maintenance therapies. The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision on the Dupixent application in the coming months. Related

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • Madrigal shares rise, market cap surpasses $1B on positive late-stage study results for lead drug candidate

    Founded in 2011, the Conshohocken company has grown to about 50 employees and is led by the husband-and-wife team.

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have a Drinking Problem

    Having cocktails with friends or celebrating a special occasion with a glass of bubbly or having wine with dinner is a normal part of socializing or relaxing, but when is it too much? It's not always easy to recognize if you're consuming too much alcohol, but according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 14.5 million people in the U.S. had Alcohol Use Disorder in 2019–which is described as "a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol

  • These Mental Health Podcasts Can Teach You New Ways To Feel Happier And More Fulfilled

    Mental health podcasts can help you learn ways to deal with emotional struggles and feel less alone. Here are the best ones for anxiety, depression, and more. Shelby John, LCSW, a clinical social worker who specializes in addiction, anxiety, and trauma, loves mental health podcasts because they are not only extremely accessible for most people, but they are also free.

  • Florida COVID update: Your county’s new case tolls. South Florida sees more weekly declines

    Florida on Saturday reported 22,705 new cases and seven new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • If You Find This In Your Home, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

    Dementia can be hard to identify, especially since the person experiencing symptoms is usually unaware of their condition. Yet experts say that by looking for certain telltale changes, you may be able to spot early signs of dementia in yourself or others you are close to. In fact, experts suggest that there's one scenario that may tip you off to the early stages of cognitive decline—and warn that you should never dismiss it as a minor mistake if you notice it happening in your home. Read on to f

  • Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research

    Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, the World Health Organization and the EU drug regulator have warned against its use.