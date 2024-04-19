Nacho fries return to Taco Bell for longest run yet with new Secret Aardvark sauce

Taco Bell's limited-time Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries will be available for $4.99 starting April 25.

Nacho Fries season is nearly upon us, but with a spicy twist.

Taco Bell announced that its popular reoccurring side would return with a new menu item named Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries for $4.99.

The chain partnered with Portland, Oregon based hot sauce company Secret Aardvark to craft the order that was announced in February at the Live Más Live in Las Vegas. The Serrabanero Ranch Sauce, which combines ranch with green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, and serrano and green habanero peppers, adds a punch of spice to the fries.

"This revolutionary partnership heralds a new era of flavor with an innovative blend of heat and zest," the chain said in a news release.

Nacho Fries release date

Nacho Fries return on April 25 for its 11th comeback to date, the chain said.

The side item will stay on national menus for its longest run so far but the company did not clarify how long that would be.

"Secret Aardvark’s dedication to bold flavors and culinary innovation makes them the perfect partner for Taco Bell and our iconic Nacho Fries," Liz Matthews, Global Food Innovations Officer, said in the release. "Together, we’re taking flavor exploration to new heights, ensuring our fans experience the ultimate taste sensation with every bite."

Reward members eligible for surprise drop April 23

The chain also announced an exclusive offer for select Taco Bell Fire! Tier rewards members.

Eligible members will have a chance to receive a secret drop using the mobile app on Tuesday, April 23.

"The exact details of the Tuesday Drop will be a secret until the drop goes live, so Fire! Tier Rewards Members are encouraged to visit the app on April 23 to learn more," the release said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell announces Nacho Fries return date with Secret Aardvark sauce